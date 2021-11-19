Police arrest man from Jharkhand for murder in Dombivli

The Manpada police in Dombivli have arrested an accused from Jharkhand in a murder case in Dombivli.

The cops claimed to have faced a lot of opposition from his village in the arrest. However, they managed to nab him. The accused, Kalkumar Mahato, had murdered his cousin and escaped to his village.

On November 4, a man was found injured on the road near the railway track of Golivali village area, Dombivli (E). The cops immediately admitted him to a hospital and found that he was brutally beaten up with sharp weapons because of which he was bleeding. The team started searching for his identity in a nearby village as he was unconscious.

Through local sources and people staying near his residence. Police then contacted his villagers from his native Jharkhand when they came to know about the rivalry between him and his cousin brother. Meanwhile on November 8, the injured succumbed to death. Police identified the deceased as Sikandar Mahato, 43.

The accused had called the deceased to meet him for a party. Kalkumar then drank and also made his deceased brother drink. He allegedly provoked Sikandar by insulting his wife and a fight broke out between the two. The accused smashed the deceased’s head with a stone and fled the spot, thinking he was dead. Police arrested him under IPC 302.

An officer from Manpada police station said, “Through technical details, the accused who was changing his location finally reached his native. Therefore, we sent our team to Jharkhand. After taking help from local police, a team reached the village to nab the accused but villagers kept him hidden. After the team came to know about his location, the villagers attacked them with stones and other things. But our police team nabbed Kalkumar and brought him to Dombivli.”