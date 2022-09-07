Police book principal of Kharghar school where a special child was lost and found
The principal of a Kharghar-based CBSE school, who refused to show CCTV footage to the parents of a special child who had gone missing for some time in July, has been booked under the Juvenile Justice Act. The child was later found in the peons’ changing room.
On July 11, when the mother went to pick the seven-year-old up after school, she was told by a teacher that the child should henceforth be sent with a shadow teacher, police officials said. When she enquired, the teacher said that the child had gone missing during school hours for 20 minutes.
The parents went to meet the principal on July 23. As per the complaint filed by the parents, they wanted to see the CCTV footage of that day to understand what had happened but the principal denied the request. The parents have also claimed that while a teacher informed them that the child was missing for about one-and-a-half hours, the principal claimed that it was only for 20 minutes. On August 13, the parents met the regional head of the school who said that they could henceforth have the mother as the shadow teacher.
Finally, the parents approached the Child Welfare Committee of Raigad district which directed the Kharghar police to register an FIR against the principal under the Juvenile Justice Act for neglecting the child’s safety.
“We have registered the case and have also issued a notice to the principal. The school staff told us that the child got lost for 20 minutes during which she took the wrong stairs and ended up in the peons’ changing room. They also claimed that they didn’t have a backup of CCTV recording for more than 10 days and hence, they couldn’t provide the footage to the parents,” senior police inspector Sandeepan Shinde said.
The principal has been booked under section 75 (whoever, having the actual charge of, or control over a child, assaults, abandons, abuses, exposes or willfully neglects the child or causes or procures the child to be assaulted, abandoned, abused, exposed or neglected in a manner likely to cause such child unnecessary mental or physical suffering) of the Act.
Several calls and text messages to the regional head and the principal went unanswered.
Law minister Rijiju trains guns at Kejriwal over report of pending salaries in Punjab
Union law minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday attacked AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal over a news report that the party-led Punjab government is yet to clear the salaries of its employees for August. Rijiju said, “Kejriwal wants to make India World's No 1 but what has he done to Punjab within a year?”
BSF foils cross-border smuggling bid in Fazilka, seizes 8.5kg drugs, ammunition
The Border Security Force on Wednesday foiled a cross-border smuggling bid by Pakistan-based smugglers and recovered 6kg heroin, 2.5kg opium and 50 cartridges in Fazilka. The contraband was discovered after BSF personnel of the 66th battalion, posted at the Mohar Jamsher border outpost in the Abohar sector noticed suspicious movement across the fence in the morning. Earlier on Tuesday, the BSF had seized 3.7 kg of heroin in Jhangad Bhaini village.
BJP's Ruby Asif Khan steps out to immerse Ganesh idol despite death threats
Even death threats and a fatwa issued against BJP leader Ruby Asif Khan for installing Lord Ganesh idol at her residence in Uttar Pradesh's Aligarh, did not deter her from stepping out to immerse the idol with due diligence in Narora Ghat with heavy security. Ruby Asif Khan, who has been receiving death threats since she installed Lord Ganesh's idol at her residence, said that she is not scared of the fatwa and threats.
PM Modi pays respects to late Karnataka minister Umesh Katti
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his respects to the late cabinet minister of Karnataka, Umesh Katti, who breathed his last on Tuesday night. Umesh Katti was a minister for forest, food, civil supplies and consumer affairs departments of Karnataka government. Umesh Katti was in the news earlier for demanding a separate state for the northern Karnataka region for its development (deeplink story pls).
₹20,000-cr Faridkot royal property dispute: Apex court upholds HC order
Putting an end to the 30-year-long fight for inheriting the royal riches of the erstwhile maharaja of Faridkot, Sir Harinder Singh Brar, the Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the Punjab and Haryana high court's order awarding the majority share in the ₹20,000-crore property to his daughters –Amrit Kaur and Deepinder Kaur – and dissolved the Maharawal Khewaji Trust, which had been looking after the properties.
