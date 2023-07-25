Another aspirant booked for submitting forged docs for police recruitment drive

MUMBAI: A candidate who appeared for a police recruitment drive in May has been booked for allegedly submitting a forged document to seek employment through seats reserved for project affected persons (PAP).

A PAP person is someone who is directly affected by land acquisition for a community project through the loss of part or all of their assets, including land.

According to Mira Bhayandar–Vasai Virar police officials, the candidate, identified as Lakhan Arun Kumbhar, passed his written exam, however, he submitted forged documents while applying for the positions of police constable and driver.

This is the 11th candidate who appeared for a police recruitment drive to be booked for using illegal means to secure public employment.

The complaint was registered by the Kashimira police after a team of investigators approached them.

The recruitment drive was conducted for the vacancy of 996 positions of constables and drivers. Out of the 49,479 applicants who had participated in the physical examinations, 12,240 applicants had passed it for the posts of constables and 104 had passed the examination for the posts of drivers.

According to the police, the applicants who had passed the written examination were also asked to produce the certificate from the reserved categories from which they had applied. Out of the passed applicants, 13 people had submitted the documents of being project affected persons or PAPs.

Kumbhar had submitted a certificate stating his grandfather owned land in Beed district and it was taken over by the government for a public project. The police officers went to his village and tried to verify the claim made by Kumbhar, the officers learnt that the candidate had submitted fake documents.

The police have booked Kumbhar under sections 420 (cheating), 465 (forgery), 466 (forgery of record of a court or public register), 467 (forgery of valuable security), 471 (using as genuine a forged document) of the Indian Penal Code.

“We have barred Kumbhar and the other 10 men from the recruitment process and have registered a case against them. We suspected the men had submitted documents under project affected people and on verifying we found that they had forged the documents,” said a police officer from Kashimira police station.

