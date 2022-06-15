Police constable, relative arrested for murder of nurse in Ulhasnagar

Hill Line Police in Ulhasnagar arrested a 39-year-old police constable and his brother-in-law for murdering a 51-year-old nurse with whom the constable had an illegitimate affair.

The constable, Sachin Khajekar, killed the woman by strangulating her in his car on June 13 night and roamed around Ulhasnagar, Kalyan, Bhiwandi, Nashik and Nevali village for 13-14 hours looking for a place to dispose of the body.

The incident occurred in Kailash Colony of Ulhasnagar 5. The woman, Asha More, who was married twice, was allegedly in a relationship with the constable.

Khajekar is posted as a security guard with Thane Police commissionerate and joined the police force in 2008. He lives with his wife and two children at Subhash Tekadi area of Ulhasnagar. His brother-in-law, Kalpesh Khairnar, 31, is also a resident of Ulhasnagar.

The incident came to light on Tuesday when an informer informed the police about a car with the dead body of a woman roaming in the deserted Nevali area near Kalyan. Police rushed to the spot, saw the dead body in the car and took her to Central Hospital in Ulhasnagar and seized the car.

Ranjit Dhere, senior police inspector of Hill Line police station, said, “The constable was in an extra-marital affair with the woman for many years. During the primary investigation, the accused revealed that she was demanding money regularly and insisted that he left his family and stayed with her. Following this, the constable got angry and decided to kill her. He called her for a walk and strangulated her to death in the moving car.”

Panicked, he then looked for a deserted place to dump the body. However, he failed to find any till June 14 evening. “He called his brother-in-law for help to try to dispose of the body. He called another person and gave him the job. The said person informed us about the incident,” he added.

Both the accused were produced in court and remanded to police custody till June 18.