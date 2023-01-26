Police nab criminal, who escaped from quarantine centre two years back

Kalyan: After a two-year search, a wanted criminal, who had escaped from a Covid quarantine centre, was arrested on Wednesday. In 2020, he was detained under Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA).

Caught for chain snatching and two-wheeler thefts, Gazi Dara Irani Jafri, 27, had fled from the 32nd floor of the Tata Amantra quarantine centre in Bhiwandi two years ago.

“The accused was booked under MCOCA Act in 2020 for his involvement in four cases. After his arrest, he caught Covid-19 infection, when he was in judicial custody and was sent to the quarantine centre. He had managed to run away from there,” said an officer of Khadakpada police station.

The investigation revealed that after his dramatic escape from the Covid centre, Jafri had returned to crime. After receiving a tip off that Jafri might be at Lahujinagar, Ambivli, the police had been inspecting the colony for the last few days.

“We received information from a source at the Irani Colony in Ambivli about his presence in the area. When our team reached there to catch him, he tried to attack the police team with chilli powder. However, the team managed to nab him. We seized three motorcycles from him along with, a can of pepper spray, knives and an air gun,” said the officer.

During the two years he was absconding, Jafri was wanted in cases of chain-snatching and two-wheeler thefts. “There are 12 cases registered against him at Khadakpada, Kongaon, Mahatma Phule. Manpada, Badlapur and Bhiwandi Nizampur police stations.,” added the officer.

