Police probe Gujarat cases of slain builder

In further investigations of the murder case of Belapur-based builder Savji Manjeri-Patel, the Navi Mumbai police have ferreted more details of his past dealings in Kutch and it has emerged that the builder had filed a case against three people for forging his identity cards and selling off his property in 2020.

Navi Mumbai police sources said Savji Manjeri-Patel (56) was booked in a murder case in Gujarat in 1998, but was acquitted during the trial. The murder was of another businessman identified as Bachubhai Patni, said a police officer from Navi Mumbai.

It has also been found that on December 10, 2022, a man identified as Narasee Saraiya from Rapar village in Kutch was allegedly attacked by some men. According to Navi Mumbai police, Patel was named in the attack, while Gujarat police have denied his role. “It is a rumour that Patel was involved in the assault. There was no case against Patel for the assault. In the year 2020, there was a case registered by the deceased builder against three men over a land issues,” Deputy Superintendent of Police Sagar Sambada, Bhachau Division, Kutch East district police from Gujarat, said.

In this case registered by Patel, he had accused Rameshbhai Nanjibhai Minat, Bharat Kumar Bhavanbhai Parmar and Vinodkumar Panwani for forging his Aadhaar card and Pan card and selling a property belonging to him.

Meanhwhile, it has also been learnt that Patel was booked in a molestation case registered at CBD Belapur police in September 2022 by a 61-year-old lady from Ulwe. “According to the complainant, the lady was a family friend and had gone to their house for lunch. After the lunch, Patel had offered to drop her back home and she had alleged that he misbehaved with her in the car,” a police officer from Belapur police station said.

A team of Navi Mumbai Crime Branch has reached Rapar and are investigating from all angles. “Though he was acquitted in the murder case of 1998, we are doing a background check of that case. We are also looking into the alleged attack of December wherein he was said to be involved,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (crime branch) Amit Kale from Navi Mumbai said.

The molestation case, however does not seem to have any link with the murder case and the link to the murder is from Gujarat, said an officer privy to the investigations.