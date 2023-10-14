Police return recovered valuables worth 1.41 crore to citizens

ULHASNAGAR

A young woman gets her lost mobile phone back ass Ulhasnagar police returned their lost valuables worth ₹ 1.41 crore on Friday in Ulhasnagar (Prmod Tambe/HT PHOTO)

The Ulhasnagar Zone four of Thane police recovered and distributed gold ornament, mobile phones of various brands, and various brands of vehicles worth ₹1, 41,97344 to their respective owners that were lost from the surroundings in 2022-23, and a missing property complaint was lodged thereafter.

The ceremony that took place on Friday in which MLA, Kumar Ailani, Ulhasnagar, MLA Ganpat Gaikwad, Kalyan, MLA Balaji Kinikar, MLA Kishan Kathore, MLA Dynaeshwar Mahatre MLA and were attended and distributed the lost valuables to citizens. 8

Police said that they recovered over 44 lakhs of gold and silver ornaments and cash of ₹6 lakh from the various accused and distributed it to eager people whose valuables were lost.

According to police, a team of police across the eight police stations in Ulhasnagar have gone through naka band, CCTV footage. To keep vigil on motor garages where sell and purchase of old vehicles. With the help of informers and technical intelligence, they recovered 54 motor vehicles of ₹40 lakh and other items of ₹8 lakh and distributed them to citizens.

CEIR is an app that was used to recover all 323 phones of ₹42 lakh and distributed to people. Once details are filled into the app, the phone can be tracked as soon as the person who found it switches it on, even after inserting a new sim card,” said, a senior police inspector.

Speaking with HT, DCP Sudhakar Pathare, and Ulhasnagar police, the program was held at the Town hall in Ulhasnagar and 1000 citizens participated in which 400 citizen received their valuables.”

MP Shrikant Shinde, Kalyan congratulated to Thane police for their best efforts, said a senior police officer.

The investigation has been done under the guidance of Thane Commissioner of Jaijeet Singh, joint Commissioner of Police Thane, Dattatray Karale, Additional Commsionerof Police, Thane, Dattatrey Shinde, Deputy Commissioner of Police Ulhasnagar, Sudhakar Pathare.

