NAVI MUMBAI: The police have registered an FIR after uncovering an alleged cybercrime syndicate that used three bank accounts to receive and siphon off proceeds from online frauds worth nearly ₹11.5 crore. Police said the accounts were linked to around 1,450 cybercrime complaints reported across the country.

Police trace ₹11.5 crore cyber fraud to 3 bank accounts

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The FIR was registered on July 20 at the Navi Mumbai Cyber Police Station under Sections 318(4)(cheating), 317(2)(stolen property) and 3(5)(common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) based on a complaint filed by police constable Aruna Patil.

According to the FIR, the account holders and operators allegedly helped receive, conceal and distribute proceeds of cyber fraud, making them prima facie members of an organised cybercrime syndicate. The alleged offences took place between November 2025 and February 2026.

The investigation began after the cyber police analysed complaints registered on the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCCRP) and traced the money trail. During the probe, investigators identified three bank accounts operating within Navi Mumbai that were allegedly used to collect proceeds of online fraud.

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{{^usCountry}} Police said the syndicate had deployed field agents across the country with specific roles. While some allegedly targeted and cheated victims, others arranged bank accounts, layered the funds through multiple transactions and facilitated withdrawals to hide the money trail. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said the syndicate had deployed field agents across the country with specific roles. While some allegedly targeted and cheated victims, others arranged bank accounts, layered the funds through multiple transactions and facilitated withdrawals to hide the money trail. {{/usCountry}}

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The three accounts were found to be linked to around 1,450 cybercrime complaints nationwide and had collectively received nearly ₹11.5 crore. A wider analysis by Maharashtra Cyber showed that nearly ₹18.8 crore had passed through the accounts before being withdrawn.

Investigators suspect the accounts functioned as mule accounts used to receive, transfer and withdraw proceeds of cybercrime.