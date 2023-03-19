Police warn organisers to ensure Dhirendra Maharaj doesn’t make any controversial statement

MUMBAI: After anti-superstition activists and leaders of opposition parties objected to the programme of Dhirendra Krishna Shastri Maharaj at Mira Road, the local police have issued a notice to the organising committee members to ensure that the preacher does not make any controversial statement, which could lead to possible law and order situation.

Shantaben Mithalal Jain Charitable Trust has organised a two-day programme of Dhirendra Krishna Shastri Maharaj at the Central Park Grounds at Mira Road on Saturday and Sunday. Though his name is shrouded in controversy, scores of his disciples turned up to receive him at the city airport and also crowded Central Park Ground on Saturday evening.

On Friday, Akhil Bharatiya Andhshraddha Nirmulan Samiti submitted a complaint to the Mira Road police demanding that the police should not allow the programme of the controversial Maharaj.

The complaint stated that Shastri, has in his viral videos, claimed that he possesses supernatural powers and his videos on YouTube show usage of mantras to diagnose and cure many illnesses and are punishable offences.

State Congress president Nana Patole had also written to deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, opposing the visit of Dhirendra Shastri, claiming that the Maharaj had hurt the sentiments of lakhs of devotees by making a statement insulting Jagatguru Sant Tukaram Maharaj. Patole had urged Fadnavis that the state government should not allow his programme.

In view of the complaints, the Mira Road police issued a notice to the organisers under section 149 of the Criminal Procedure Code, instructing them to ensure that the Maharaj will not make any controversial statement, insulting saints and great men of Maharashtra or statements hurting sentiments of any religions.

Also, warning to take serious care to ensure that there is no rift between the two religions, misleading the devotees and spread of superstitions in the society, action will be taken in accordance with the law if there is a problem of law and order, it is said in the notice.

Maharashtra Congress state president Nana Patole criticised the decision to allow Bageshwar baba event. Maharashtra BJP state president Chandrashekhar Bavankule criticised Patole for his statement. Bavankule said that Patole should stay away from religious matters and asked why Patole opposes only the pro Hindu religious leaders.

While calling Bageshwar baba as a scamster from Bageshwar Dham Maharashtra state Congress chief spokesperson Atul Londhe criticised the Shinde-Fadnavis government for allowing the event. Londhe said that the government has insulted Saint Tukaram Maharaj and the Warkari community by allowing the programme.

“The state government is not taking any action against Dhirendra Shastri, who insulted Jagatguru Sant Tukaram Maharaj, instead, it has allowed a two-day programme of his at Mira Road. BJP is anti-Warkari. They want people like Bhondubaba of Bageshwar Dham, who are casteists, and divide society on the basis of religion.” said Londhe.

