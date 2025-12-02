MUMBAI: Leaders across party lines, including the BJP, on Monday sharply criticised the Maharashtra State Election Commission (SEC) for its eleventh-hour decision to postpone elections to more than 24 municipal councils and nagar panchayats, and to defer polling in 154 seats across 76 civic bodies. The announcement, made barely a day before voting, triggered rare and direct censure from the ruling establishment as well as the Opposition. Political leaders slam Maharashtra poll body for last-minute deferment of local elections

Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, speaking for the ruling alliance, took the unusual step of publicly chastising the SEC, calling the move “completely wrong and against the law”. This is believed to be among the few instances in recent years where a sitting chief minister has openly confronted the State Election Commission.

“In my view, the commission has misinterpreted the law. Postponing polls at this stage is unprecedented. By this logic, anyone can now defer elections simply by approaching the court,” Fadnavis said on Monday morning. He added that candidates were left “deeply frustrated” after weeks of campaigning. “All their efforts have gone in vain. Now they will have to start their campaign from scratch.”

By evening, state BJP president Ravindra Chavan wrote to state election commissioner Dinesh Waghmare demanding that the decision be reversed. “Elections should not be postponed in places where appeals were resolved after November 26 or where candidates have submitted self-affidavits,” he said in his letter.

The Opposition also accused the SEC of acting arbitrarily. Senior Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat questioned whether the commission’s move was intended to benefit the ruling parties. “The decision is erroneous. They did not consider the time required to clear appeals. It appears the commission acted under pressure from those in government,” he alleged. “After months of work, candidates are being forced to start over. You are taking people for granted.”

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve said the deferment would cause confusion and disrupt the electoral process for both candidates and voters. “It is utterly wrong. In some areas, people will have to return to the polling booths, which will affect voter turnout. We have already lodged objections at the local level and submitted memorandums,” he said.