Political slugfest in Navi Mumbai as Ganesh Naik takes on CM over 14 villages merger

Strap: BJP and opposition leaders join issue, question Naik over timing

NAVI MUMBAI: A political slugfest has begun in Navi Mumbai over the government order to merge 14 villages in Thane and Kalyan border with the city. While Airoli BJP MLA Ganesh Naik has demanded funds, and resolution of encroachment and connectivity issues first, his party MLA Manda Mhatre and other political leaders have questioned the timing of the demand ahead of the assembly election.

The 14 villages had been a part of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) when it was established but had separated in 2007 following violence in the area. The villagers later demanded re-merger as there was little development in the region.

The merger with Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) in March this year took place following instructions of chief minister Eknath Shinde, who heads the urban development department. He recently appointed NMMC as the planning authority for the 14 villages, replacing Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Agency (MMRDA).

Former minister Ganesh Naik, known to be at loggerheads with Shinde, wrote to the CM and the two deputy CMs questioning the rationale behind burdening Navi Mumbai further without first providing funds for developing the basic infrastructure of the region, remvoing the encroachments on government land, and improving connectivity.

Speaking at a press conference, Naik said, “This is not a political agenda. I did not raise it during the Lok Sabha election as the villages fall under Shrikant Shinde’s constituency. However, it is a question of a huge burden on the tax paying citizens of Navi Mumbai. We will take to the streets if required. I have told the commissioner that no NMMC official should be deployed there.”

He further said that NMMC commissioner had in 2022 informed the government that ₹6,100 crore will be required to develop the basic infrastructure in the villages. The gaothan areas alone will require ₹591 crore. “The cost will have increased further now.”

Raking up the issue of connectivity, he said that, to come to Navi Mumbai from the villages, one has to cross Thane and Panvel borders. “I had demanded in the assembly in March 2022 that a tunnel should be constructed through the Parsik Hills from Adavali Bhutavli area to provide direct connectivity to Navi Mumbai.”

He further said that although he respects the chief minister, he cannot sit quiet when injustice is being meted out to the city. “We are not opposed to the merger but it should be subject to the resolution of the issues raised. I am confident the CM and the DCMs will take a positive decision, and we will not have to agitate for it.”

Reacting to Naiks’ latest demands, Belapur MLA Manda Mhatre, from BJP, questioned why the Airoli MLA didn’t arrange the funds from the government when he was a minister. “If I can get funds from the government as an MLA, he, as the guardian minister then, could have easily got it. If someone has ego issues and won’t ask for funds, the work will naturally stall.”

Vithal More, Shiv Sena (UBT) Belapur chief, too, waded into the slugfest by saying Naik is playing politics of convenience. “He was quiet during Lok Sabha election as Mahayuti candidate Shrikant Shinde was contesting and is raising the issue now as the assembly election is due.”

Claiming Navi Mumbai will not have to face any financial burden, Shiv Sena Navi Mumbai chief coordinator Kishore Patkar took a potshot at Naik: “Before asking for removal of encroachments in the 14 villages, he should first remove the encroachments in his own village.”