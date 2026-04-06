Anti-corruption activist Anjali Damania is at the receiving end of politicians’ ire after she claimed that she had the call detail records (CDR) of self-styled godman Ashok Kharat. Damania said she had received the records from an unknown person on WhatsApp, after which she used artificial intelligence (AI) to find specific details. In a video on social media, she pointed out that there had been many calls between Kharat and deputy CM Eknath Shinde, senior BJP minister Chandrakant Patil, NCP leader Sunil Tatkare and former state women’s commission chief Rupali Chakankar. Politicians question Anjali Damania’s info

The ruckus over Damania’s allegations was less about politicians’ phone calls to Kharat and more about how she got the CDR. Not just the ruling parties but, interestingly, even the opposition raised questions about her sources and demanded an inquiry. Among these, Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders Sanjay Raut and Sushma Andhare were the most vocal, with Raut even sarcastically asking whether Damania worked for an intelligence agency. But to be fair to Damania, she has always got information from her sources right from the irrigation scam during the Congress-NCP regime to the controversial land transactions of then revenue minister Eknath Khadse during the first BJP-Sena government to the Parth Pawar-linked Pune land transactions last year. The activist has also forced the government to take action in several cases of irregularities.

The activist has also been accused of selectively targeting politicians. In the latest CDR case, Raut even asked whether the source of her information was the chief minister’s office. It is an interesting coincidence that the names cited by her—Shinde, Patil and Shelar—are not exactly known as friends of Fadnavis. On Sunday, Damania shot back, asking why the opposition leaders were not raising questions about Kharat’s links and activities instead of splitting hairs over her sources. She has even invited Raut, Andhare and state NCP (SP) chief Shashikant Shinde to tea on Monday and offered to show how she used Claude AI to decipher the CDR data.

Jay Pawar enters fray

Jay Pawar, the late Ajit Pawar’s younger son, has officially entered the NCP hierarchy. Jay was involved in political activities but unlike his elder brother Parth, maintained a low profile and kept his role limited to Baramati. He campaigned for his mother, Sunetra Pawar, in the Lok Sabha election and his father in the last assembly election. Last week, it came to light that he had been included in the executive body of the party as a member. He is also handling his mother’s forthcoming by-election in Baramati. On Saturday, while speaking at a party meeting, he even demanded action against the owner of the chartered flight company, VSR, which owned the plane that led to the death of his father. NCP leaders who interact with Jay say that his style of working is similar to Ajit Pawar’s. Party insiders say that Jay is likely to become more active in party affairs at the state level in the coming days.

Who will foot Ajit bill?

Several tales are afloat in NCP circles about the disputes within the party. One story that has shocked many in the party is what happened in the aftermath of Ajit Pawar’s death on January 28. The BJP put up hoardings and placed full-page advertisements in newspapers to pay tribute to Ajit, and it was decided that the NCP should also do the same. However, the party reportedly did not have enough funds, and some senior leaders were asked to foot the bill. Shockingly, a few of them made excuses or asked NCP ministers to contribute. Very few advertisements or hoardings came up after this. Party workers are furious, given that some NCP leaders got positions in power over the years only thanks to Ajit Pawar.

Jain monks’ controversial remarks

Last week, two Jain monks made remarks that kicked up a dust. First, Acharya Nayanpadmasagar said that Maharani Tararani, Shivaji Maharaj’s daughter-in-law who led the Maratha resistance against the Mughals, was a Jain, a statement that evoked strong reactions from political leaders and Maratha outfits. As if this was not enough, Acharya Nileshchandra equated BJP minister Nitesh Rane with Shivaji Maharaj and predicted that he could be the next CM. Rane had to quickly issue a rebuttal. With regard to Tararani, former minister Rajendra Darda publicly castigated the monk. He wrote an article in the Marathi daily Lokmat, of which he is chief editor, and said that the remarks were uncalled-for, also pointing out that the Jain community had been living in harmony with everyone in Maharashtra for a long time.