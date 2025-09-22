Last week, a few remarks made by BJP legislator Gopichand Padalkar against senior NCP (SP) leader Jayant Patil drew sharp reactions from political parties in the state. Padalkar, a first-time MLA, made comments on Patil and his father, the late Rajarambhau Patil, regarded as one of the towering leaders from western Maharashtra. Politics loses civility in Maharashtra

Padalkar’s remarks embarrassed chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, who said the legislator should have avoided such comments. Several senior politicians have pointed out that the political discourse has been declining in the past few years, especially after the split in Shiv Sena and NCP, with battles turning increasingly bitter. A trend has emerged among some leaders to target senior politicians from rival parties in crude language, ignoring the courtesy that was once a hallmark of Maharashtra politics.

Even abusing each other has become normal, rue old-timers. So too the allegations that are made without regard to the dignity of office. A section of activists has also resorted to coarse speech during the Maratha reservation agitation.

It is not only the language but also the conduct of politicians that has changed, as reflected in frequent controversies. Immediately after he became chief minister following last year’s landslide victory, Fadnavis had appealed to all political parties to improve the standard of public discourse, warning that the atmosphere had vitiated. It seems few are willing to listen.

MNS leader trolled over “Induri chaat” restaurant

MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande is being trolled on social media for his new restaurant in Dadar, “Induri Chaat ani Barech Kahi” (Indore’s chaat and more). Many critics, most of them BJP supporters, mocked Deshpande for serving food from another state while leading agitations for the Marathi language. They also pointed out that his cook was a “parprantya” (outsider), against whom the MNS has often agitated.

BJP leader Ashish Shelar took the opportunity to target Raj Thackeray’s party. “This is not about one man—the entire party is hypocritical. Its leaders send their children to English-medium schools while insisting others follow only Marathi,” he said.

Deshpande countered that his critics should revisit history. Indore, he said, was the capital of the Holkar dynasty of the Maratha empire, which contributed to the city’s development and culture.

Deputy CM proposes, CM disposes

With residents of Thane’s Ghodbandur Road angry over daily traffic jams, deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde convened a meeting of officials late on Wednesday and ordered restrictions on heavy vehicles, allowing their entry only between midnight and 5am. But the order created another crisis as trucks carrying goods to and from Mumbai’s two ports were stranded in long queues on highways outside the city, disrupting schedules and angering industry and port authorities.

On Friday, chief minister Fadnavis held a meeting and directed officials to extend the hours of heavy vehicle entry while also finding ways to reduce congestion in Thane. Officials said Shinde was not present, and it was unclear if he was in the loop as his directives were overturned.

Nandurbar collector sends children to ZP school

Meetali Sethi, IAS officer of the 2017 batch and collector of Nandurbar district, is being applauded for enrolling her two children in a Zilla Parishad school. Sethi admitted her twins to an Anganwadi in a village about two kilometres from her office.

Her decision contrasts with several government officers who work hard to secure admissions for their children in elite English-medium schools in cities. Many also recalled late deputy chief minister R. R. Patil, who had enrolled his children in a government school.

When Fadnavis played state song on his mobile

At a function to celebrate International Bamboo Day in Mumbai on Thursday, the organisers struggled to play the state song, “Jai Jai Maharashtra Maza.” Chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, the chief guest, promptly pulled out his mobile phone and played the song into the microphone, earning applause from the audience.