Upkeep of parks is a challenge, says BMC

Mumbai: On the second day of scouring the city’s parks, HT observed that the dominant problem in all of them is poor maintenance of amenities. Mumbai, India - April 20, 2023 : Rajiv Gandhi Udyan, at Malad West, in Mumbai, India, on Thursday, April 20, 2023. (Photo by Vijay Bate/HT Photo)

Kishore Gandhi, deputy municipal commissioner, gardens, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC), put it down to the high number of people visiting these space, which makes maintaining them a challenge. “It is a very delicate job which involves maintenance of multiple items as well as the green cover,” said Gandhi.

He said that while complaints from citizens are resolved from time to time, the sheer magnitude of issues in the 400 parks are difficult to resolve all at once. “All garden department officials at ward levels who maintain these parks are agriculture or horticulture graduates, hence they know how to take care of the open spaces,” he added.

Gandhi also pointed out that since the amenities in the park’s play area are not handled with care by the visitors, “a new policy for maintenance for five years must be introduced at the time of purchase to the contractor”. Presently, they come with a one- or two-year warranty, which does not include maintaining the wear and tear.

Samarth Das, an architect and urban planner, said that while 1068 plots under BMC’s care seem like a large number, they are not adequate in ratio to Mumbai’s population. “Mumbai has one of the poorest open spaces ratio of a mere 1.1 square metre per capita, which is miserable to say the least,” said Das.

Das, who has fought for open spaces in the past, added: “People come to parks for some respite and to enjoy greenery. Parks contribute to a better quality of life, and hence must be accorded the highest value when it comes to maintenance and upkeep.”

Place

BMC Garden, Ambedkar Nagar, Cuffe Parade

Area

6,000 square metres

Issues

This small park is right next to a slum, from where kids come to play. There is not enough space between the swings and most of them are broken. Not everyone gets a turn on them. Since the park is parallel to the road, the fencing is crucial. It is damaged in many places, which can lead to children spilling on to the road. There is a huge hole in the edges, large enough for children to go through. There is also no security at the entrance of the park.

Citizen-speak

Monika Kadam, homemaker

My children have been playing in the park for five years now. However, things have been on a downward slide since the last two years. Apart from the broken slides and fence, there is a huge pit in the park which opens on the road and is very dangerous for the children. Also, as the land is uneven children often fall while running around. Ugly fights break out between them for a turn on the swings.

Rajiv Gandhi Udyan, Malad West

Area

13,280 square metres

Issue

Although the green cover is well maintained, the park’s infrastructure is compromised – the planks on the benches, grilles and swings are broken. The ground is in a sorry state as well. There are not adequate number of swings in the children’s play area. The park is not well illuminated either, which makes it a challenge for people to navigate the space in the evening.

The scrap from the benches lies in a dump in the corner of the park.

Citizen-speak

Bhavesh Chheda, businessman

At any given time, one can find between 150-200 people in the park. I visit the park in the evenings but do not find adequate space to sit because the benches are broken and insufficient in numbers to accommodate the heavy footfall.

The children also cannot play comfortably because the ratio of swings to children is very low. The scrap from the swings not in use has been lying in a corner for the past two to three months.

BMC Garden, Govandi

Area

1,439 square metres

Issues

All the amenities in the children’s play area are broken. The grass is dry and there is no greenery around. The steps are very steep and not friendly for the differently abled people. There are no benches for people to sit either. Alcohol bottles can be seen strewn all around the park.

Citizen-speak

Subodh Gore, retired businessman

This is not a safe space for children as they can get hurt by the broken toys. They are often seen jumping over the thin and short fencing. Parents are in perpetual fear of their kids hurting themselves. There is no adequate seating arrangement either, much to the discomfort of handicapped people.

There is no security guard at the entrance, which makes this an unsafe place. Glass shards, garbage and used alcohol bottles are heaped on one side. No effort has been taken to resuscitate the park’s green cover over the last two years.

Meenatai Thackeray Manoranjan Maidan, Chandivali

Area

12,764 square metres

Issue

Garbage is routinely dumped at the entrance of the park. There is only one public washroom, which is not maintained well. The park is also not well illuminated, a constant grudge of citizens.

Citizen-speak

Mandeep Singh Makkar, founder member of CCWA

There is a huge heap of stinking garbage at the gates of this BMC garden. Who would want to spend time in such an unhygienic and poorly maintained garden? The trees are dying because they are not regularly watered. Borewells have been defunct in nearby gardens for many months. Anti-social elements are seen playing cards and consuming alcohol. The gardens are not safe anymore.

BMC Manoranjan Udyan, Powai Vihar

Area

6,306 square metres

Issues

The equipment in the children’s play area are broken. Strangely, defeating the purpose of a park, citizens are not allowed to walk on the grass. Hence, the park is not used. Although it is lush green, BMC has put up grilles to keep out people.

Citizen-speak

Piyush Patel, businessman

The park fails to provide a calm space for families to spend quality time. The swings are in a dilapidated state and the children are not allowed to play on the ground. A concrete walkway has been created for people to walk. The park was renovated eight years ago. New swings were installed in 2020, but in no time their condition deteriorated. Other parks in the vicinity are very well- maintained unlike this one.