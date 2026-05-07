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Poor road conditions kill auto driver in Pen

The deceased, Eknath Kisan Kinjawade, a resident of Kamarli, lost control of the rickshaw near the Hanuman temple stretch at Ganpatiwadi village

Published on: May 07, 2026 05:56 am IST
By Sameera Kapoor Munshi
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NAVI MUMBAI: A 53-year-old autorickshaw driver died after his vehicle plunged into the Bhogavati river in Pen on Wednesday afternoon, allegedly while trying to dodge a pothole.

Poor road conditions kill auto driver in Pen

The deceased, Eknath Kisan Kinjawade, a resident of Kamarli, lost control of the rickshaw near the Hanuman temple stretch at Ganpatiwadi village. He was transporting goods for his son’s engagement which was scheduled the next day, when the accident occured. His son-in-law was also with him.

Police said a speeding motorcycle may have caught the driver off guard, making him lose control of his rickshaw. In the absence of a protective crash barrier, the vehicle veered off the road and fell into the riverbed, killing him on the spot.

The co-passenger, Bhushan Patil of Karade-Rasayani, sustained serious injuries and is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Pen. Officials said poor road conditions contributed to the accident. “The driver tried to swerve to avoid a pothole but lost control. There was no safety railing at the spot,” an officer said.

 
pothole road safety
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