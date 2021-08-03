Porn racket: Court refuses interim protection from arrest to Gehana Vasisth

The Mumbai sessions court on Tuesday refused to grant interim protection from arrest to actor Gehana Vasisth in connection with a pornography film racket case and has kept the matter on Friday for further hearing.

Vasisth filed anticipatory bail application in sessions court requesting protection from arrest in the second FIR registered against her at Malwani police station. In the first FIR in which she was arrested, the crime branch later arrested businessman Raj Kundra.

Vasisth informed the court through her counsel that she was arrested in a similar case and her laptop and phone have already been seized by the crime branch.

Her lawyer added that her police custody was not required as she had already been arrested in a similar case.

The court, however, posted the matter for further hearing on Friday, without granting the actress any interim protection from arrest.

The crime branch, which is investigating the case, opposed the plea saying that she directed the purportedly pornographic films that Kundra purchased and that she used to threaten models to work for them.