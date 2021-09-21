Pornography case: Raj Kundra may walk out of jail today

A day after being granted bail in a case pertaining to creation of porn films, businessman Raj Kundra may walk out of jail on Tuesday. Kundra was named a key accused in a pornography case and was arrested on July 19 along with 10 other people. He was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Information Technology Act and Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act.

On Monday, Kundra and his associate Ryan Thorpe were granted bail by a metropolitan magistrate court in Mumbai. Kundra has been ordered to pay ₹50,000 surety for his release.

Speaking to news agency PTI, Kundra’s lawyer said on Monday that he is currently lodged in Mumbai’s Arthur Road jail under judicial custody and is likely to walk out at around 9.30 am on Tuesday.

Last week, Kundra moved a bail plea before the metropolitan magistrate court, days after the police filed a supplementary charge sheet in the case.

In his plea, Kundra alleged that there is not an iota of evidence to date with the prosecution that would connect the app ‘Hotshots’, used in the alleged porn films racket, with an offence under the law. It was earlier reported that Hotshots was developed for streaming adult and pornographic content that Kundra’s firm produced.

Kundra claimed that there was no proof of him being “actively” involved in the creation of alleged questionable porn content, and he said he was being made a scapegoat for reasons best known to the investigators. He also told the magistrate court that the videos were shot with the consent of the actors.

The public prosecutor, meanwhile, opposed the businessman’s application and said that just because the charge sheet has been filed, it does not imply the accused should be given bail. Chief metropolitan magistrate Bhajipale, after hearing both sides, allowed Kundra’s application on furnishing a bail bond of ₹50,000.

In the nearly 1,500-page charge sheet filed on September 16, the Mumbai Police claimed that Raj Kundra was the main facilitator in the case and he along with others exploited young women who were struggling in the movie industry by filming them in obscene ways.