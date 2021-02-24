Post-mortem report confirms MP Mohan Delkar died by suicide: Mumbai Police

The post-mortem report of Lok Sabha member of Parliament (MP) from Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Mohan Sanjibhai Delkar, has confirmed that he died by suicide, said a senior police officer on Tuesday. Delkar was found dead in a hotel in south Mumbai on Monday afternoon.

The senior police officer said that Delkar has left behind a 15-pages suicide note which he had written on his official letterhead. The initial inquiry revealed that the handwriting in the letter is his, however, the police have roped in the handwriting expert for establishing the same.

“A team of forensic expert visited the place of the incident and scanned the entire place. Also, a panel of doctors conducted the post-mortem at the Sir JJ Hospital and concluded the cause of death as a suicide. A detailed report is awaited,” the officer said.

Police sources said that the doctors have opined that the MP may have taken the extreme step early in the morning on Monday.

The body has been handed over to the family for final rituals. As the family is in grief, we have not called them for enquiry. But we will speak to them soon and record their statement if required, the officer added.

Police sources said that Delkar has named few people in the suicide note claiming they were harassing him. However, the police are tight-lipped about the content of his suicide note.

Delkar had come to Mumbai on Sunday evening from Silvasa as he had some case in Bombay high court.

Delkar and his driver Ashok Patel had stayed at the fifth-floor rooms in the Hotel. On Monday at around noon, the driver knocked Delkar’s room’s door. On getting no response he informed the hotel management who tried to open the door using spare keys, but in vain as the door was locked from inside.

Delkar’s driver then called his employer’s family and informed them. They tried to contact him by calling on his cell phone, but in vain. “Delkar’s driver, who stayed at the next room, went to his room’s gallery and by climbing the pipeline entered Delkar’s room whose gallery window was open. The driver discovered Delkar was hanging by the ceiling using his shawl. And then the police were informed at around 2pm,” said a police officer.

Police are also checking the CCTVs of the hotel to know if anyone met him on Sunday night, and are scanning the phone call details of Delkar, his WhatsApp chats, and also checking with whom he spoke to last time before taking the extreme step.

The police, for now, have registered an accidental death report and is further investigating the case.