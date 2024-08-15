Mumbai: Every year, several national- and state-level cyclists, along with local residents, eagerly wait for the Custom Point Race in Prabhadevi. Held on Independence Day, participants said the race is deeply rooted in the city’s history and has become a tradition for both national and international cyclists. Prabhadevi cycle race pedals into 44th year

The Prabhadevi cycle race—it will complete 44 years today—was founded by mill workers in Mumbai as a unique way to celebrate Independence Day, and has been passed down to the second generation.

The race is known for its unique and challenging 2.5-kilometre route, featuring five sharp turns. It starts at Prabhadevi Temple, winds its way to Century Bazaar Road, and circles back to the temple.

Organised by Custom Point Welfare Society, the race has seven categories, including one for women. A unique category is the “Old Classic Race,” a tribute to the original race, where participants ride non-geared Indian cycles. This category has prize money of ₹25,000 out of the total pool of up to ₹3 lakh. “We award them a special trophy, too, that honours [the race’s] old memories and traditions,” said Ramesh Mayekar, one of the race’s organisers.

Around 35 participants have registered for the Old Classic Race this year out of the total 250, said Mayekar, adding that the entire Prabhadevi area comes alive with positive energy on race day, which is also Independence Day.

Mayekar, who is also a cycling coach, reminisced about the race’s humble beginnings. “Pradeep Joshi, Sunil Pawar, Praveen Dalvi, and other friends, who were mill workers at the time, used bicycles daily. One day, they decided to organise a cycle race to commemorate Independence Day,” he said.

The inaugural race in 1981 began at 11.50 pm on August 14 and concluded at 4 am. However, due to the challenging nature of the course, organisers decided to shift the race to the morning of 15 August in 1985, and it has been a daytime event ever since.

Initially, the race was exclusively for adults, but in 1992, a separate race for children, called the Little Custom Point, was introduced near Worli Beach. By 1995, the younger participants successfully lobbied to merge their event with the main race, leading to the current format that accommodates different age groups.

Yogesh Mankame, chairman of the Custom Point race, said, “We convinced the founders to give us a chance, and since then, we’ve been organising this race for various age groups.”

Harish Desai, a longtime member of the organising committee since 1982, recalled the early challenges. “In the beginning, we had to contribute money from our own pockets. However, over time, residents of Prabhadevi began funding this noble cause. In the first year, when the police denied us permission due to a lack of helmets, a local resident, Subhash Sarang, sponsored ₹20,000- ₹25,000 to purchase helmets, allowing us to proceed with the race.”

The race has seen participants from across India and even international cyclists. Dhananjay Khatpe, another member of the organising committee, highlighted the race’s significance in producing state- and national-level athletes across various sports, not just cycling. He also noted the diverse range of participants, from 3.5-year-old children to 63-year-old veterans.

Paramjit Singh, a national-level weightlifting coach and one of the oldest participants, said, “This race instils confidence in any athlete, as it presents more hurdles than others. This year, at the age of 63, I’m coming from Mira Road to participate.”

The race also found a mention in author Jonathan Shapiro Anjaria’s new book Mumbai on Two Wheels, published in June.