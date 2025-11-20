Prasad Lad records statement in Mithi river desilting case

MUMBAI: BJP leader and MLC, Prasad Lad, recorded his statement in the Mithi River desilting scam before the Mumbai police on Wednesday. Lad has alleged large-scale irregularities in desilting work carried out in collusion with civic officials. The scam relates primarily to irregularities in rental of machinery and potential money laundering in contracts to desilt the Mithi River, to prevent flooding during the monsoon (Hindustan Times)

Lad, whose statement was recorded by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai police, had submitted 500 pages of documentary evidence, presenting detailed information on the financial transactions involved in the scam.

Earlier, in the state legislative council, he had demanded the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the irregularities. Following this, a committee was set up and the inquiry process has gained momentum, he claimed. “Once the truth is proved, it will shake the entire city,” Lad said in his statement.

“In the last few years, it is claimed that 20 lakh metric tonnes of silt was removed. But there is no evidence of where this silt was dumped. The locations shown have high-rise buildings standing there today. If 20 lakh metric tonnes of silt had really been dumped at a designated landfill, a new city would have emerged there. This is nothing but brazen falsehood. Strict action must be taken against the guilty,” Lad added.

He concluded by stating that the alleged misuse of power and embezzlement of public funds “will soon be exposed before the people of Mumbai and the state”.