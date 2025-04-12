MUMBAI: Former municipal commissioner and retired bureaucrat Praveen Pardeshi is likely to be appointed as chief economic advisor to chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. Pardeshi, an IAS officer of the 1985 batch, was additional chief secretary to Fadnavis, in his earlier stint as chief minister. Praveen Pardeshi likely chief economic advisor to CM

A few days ago, Pardeshi was appointed chairperson of the Mumbai Heritage Conservation Committee, the civic panel that oversees the conservation of heritage structures and heritage precincts in the city. He is currently chief executive officer of MITRA, a government think tank, and will continue in that position.

Pardeshi was earlier state forest secretary, secretary to former chief minister Vilasrao Deshmukh, and additional chief secretary to Fadnavis in his earlier stint as chief minister.

While serving as municipal commissioner during the Covid-19 pandemic, Pardeshi apparently had differences with his superiors and was transferred as urban development secretary. He chose to go on deputation to the United Nations. After losing a chance to become state chief secretary in 2021, Pardeshi took voluntary retirement and joined the National Capacity Building Commission as member, administration. He was appointed CEO of MITRA in 2023.

The chief minister’s office has other IAS officers serving in it such as additional chief secretary Vikas Kharge, principal secretary Ashwini Bhide, and secretary Shrikar Pardeshi.