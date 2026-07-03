MUMBAI: June was action-packed for India’s burgeoning vertical drama segment estimated at between ₹3,000 crore and ₹4,000 crore. Audio streaming firm Pocket FM shuttered its six-month-old micro drama app Pocket TV raising concerns around the format’s viability, though Kuku Technologies that operates KukuTV reposed faith in bite-sized, serial content by confidentially filing draft papers for an Initial Public Offering (IPO). On June 29, film studio Yash Raj Films (YRF), too, placed its bet on micro dramas and announced strategic investment in Rusk Media, a digital entertainment company specializing in original vertical storytelling IPs.

Premium content, new genres will fuel micro drama apps

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In his social media post, Rohan Nayak, co-founder of Pocket FM, said their app was in beta mode and was closed since getting audiences for micro dramas isn’t the problem, retention is and that its monetization is currently centred around auto renewals where cancellation is a challenge for users. Many didn’t agree and said India’s micro drama segment is poised to leap backed by investor money, innovative ideas and emergence of clear monetization models.

A pivotal stage

“Micro-content is entering a defining phase in India, where the conversation is no longer about whether the format has an audience, but about how the category will evolve at scale,” said Ambuj Kashyap, EVP, MicroContent at JioStar that launched Tadka, a short-form content app on JioHotstar, in April. Saurabh Pandey, founder & CEO, Story TV, agreed: “We believe the opportunity ahead is much larger than the current market size suggests as it is poised to reach $3 billion by 2030. Legacy platforms entering the space only validates the category since every new entrant expands market awareness and pulls in new audiences.”

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{{^usCountry}} Globally, micro drama revenue is expected to touch $14 billion this year, as per technology research firm Omdia. A 2026 Sensor Tower report on the State of Short Drama said South-east Asia, Latin America and India have become core engines of short drama growth, accounting for more than three-quarters of global downloads in Quarter1 of 2026. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Globally, micro drama revenue is expected to touch $14 billion this year, as per technology research firm Omdia. A 2026 Sensor Tower report on the State of Short Drama said South-east Asia, Latin America and India have become core engines of short drama growth, accounting for more than three-quarters of global downloads in Quarter1 of 2026. {{/usCountry}}

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“According to the estimated 800 million video watchers in India, only 150-200 million watch micro dramas. There’s obvious headroom for growth,” said Azim Lalani, co-founder of Bullet, the micro drama app backed by Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd and hosted by Zee5. Lalani believes micro-dramas to be a tier 2 and tier 3 phenomenon. “Tier 1 has not joined the party yet, as the stories and tropes—made on tight budgets -- entice the small-town audiences,” he said. “Tier 1 audiences have sampled the foreign micro drama apps and can be hooked by local apps through high content quality. At Bullet, our budgets are higher by 25-30%. We are in 7 languages and trying to break into that audience though we are not there yet,” Lalani said.

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Upscaling content

Expect premiumization of content to be key in micro dramas, going forward. On that subject, Story TV’s Pandey said as more platforms enter the space, scale alone will not be enough. “The winners will be those that build enduring intellectual property through stronger writing, better production quality and deeper collaboration with the best writers, directors, actors, producers and studios in the industry. The challenge will be to raise creative ambition without losing the speed and consistency that makes micro drama unique,” he said.

JioHotstar’s Tadka, which crossed 100 million users in early June, said it was establishing premium micro content as a mainstream entertainment category. The shift is also shaping how and where stories are being created, it said. They are being shot across the country including in scenic states like Kerala and Kashmir.

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Format innovation will be big too. “We launched Tadka with over 100+ original titles and are rapidly expanding the catalogue across multiple languages, genres, and production centres. The roadmap extends beyond romance, thrillers, comedy and drama into newer storytelling frontiers, including AI-powered fantasy, mythology, animation and other visually imaginative formats,” said JioStar’s Kashyap.

StoryTV pioneered the launch of a dating reality show in micro format. Bullet experimented with an interview-based show ‘Mom Talks’ with Parineeti Chopra interviewing other celebrity mothers.

It may be early days for micro dramas in India but in the US, ReelShort generates $1 billion in revenue. VC firm Lumikai’s State of Interactive Media Report 2025 said in India “micro-dramas are proving that shorter content means longer engagement, combined with cliff-hangers resulting in a fast-rising monetization curve.” Users unable to cancel their autopay subscriptions cannot be the only reason for growth in the segment, said a short drama platform executive. Monetization models such as subscriptions, pay-per-view, advertising and brand integrations are fast emerging as viable options.

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Micro dramas long-term success will depend on sustained audience engagement rather than any single commercial model, said JioStar’s Kashyap.

The industry can, perhaps, take tips from China where micro drama revenues have surpassed its cinema’s box office collections.