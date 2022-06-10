Pre-monsoon rain washes away Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation’s claims of completing 80-90% cleaning work of nullahs
The first pre-monsoon shower has washed away Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation’s (KDMC) claims to have completed 80% to 90% nullah cleaning work.
In Thursday’s pre-monsoon shower, some of the drains in the city were clogged, leading to water logging.
Waterlogging was reported at Ambika Nagar near Shahad railway station as the drain started to overflow.
“We have finished 90% of the cleaning of all the big nullahs in the city. However, there are some critical spots remaining that will be done simultaneously. These critical spots are more visible after the first rain as there is blockage created due to the floating materials in the nullah. We will clear the blockages,” said Ghanshyam Navangul, in-charge officer, KDMC.
“The waterlogging at the Shahad area is also due to such blockage. We have already visited the spot and the work has been initiated,” he added.
The work of cleaning the big nullahs is undertaken through contractors appointed by the civic body.
Apart from the 95km big nullahs, there are 893km small drains and medium nullahs in the city. As per the civic body, 90% of cleaning of the small nullahs has been done and around 80% cleaning of the medium nullahs are completed.
“It has already started raining now and the nullahs are not cleaned yet. Why do the KDMC not complete it well in time instead of the last-minute efforts?” said Ravi Singh, 30, a resident of Vitthalwadi, Kalyan (E).
Last month, when the nullah cleaning work was initiated, the KDMC had set a deadline of May 31. This year, the civic body is spending ₹2.90Cr for big nullahs and ₹1.50Cr on small drains.
