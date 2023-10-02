Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Cities / Mumbai News / Price of CNG goes down again by 3/kg; now at 76/kg

Price of CNG goes down again by 3/kg; now at 76/kg

ByHT Correspondent
Oct 02, 2023 07:02 AM IST

Mumbai: The Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) on Sunday reduced the prices of compressed natural gas (CNG) and domestic piped natural gas (DPNG) by 3/Kg and 2/standard cubic metre (SCM) respectively in and around the island city.

“The revised price of CNG will be 76/kg and DPNG 47/SCM effective from midnight of October 1-2,” MGL said in a statement.

The company added that the reduction will further promote the usage of natural gas and would contribute to an increase in consumption of natural gas in the domestic and transportation segment in particular.

It is the third time that the price of CNG has been reduced this year. In April, the price of CNG and DPNG was reduced by 8/Kg and 5/SCM respectively. In February, MGL reduced the CNG price by 2.5 per Kg.

mumbai
