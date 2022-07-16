Prices of vegetables to rise if rain doesn’t subside, claim Navi Mumbai’s APMC traders

The price of vegetables is likely to increase in the coming days if the rain fails to subside. The Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) traders claimed that due to the heavy rains, the supply of vegetables has gone down and so has the number of people visiting the market. As on Friday, there was only an increase in the prices of leafy vegetables.

“Owing to rain and traffic, the buyers are not able to reach the APMC market. The wastage of the vegetables is not huge as the supply itself has gone down. Had the supply remained the same as 10 days ago, there would have been a huge wastage as well as price rise by now. The rates of the leafy vegetables have gone up by around 20%,” Kailas Tajne, a vegetable trader, said.

The reason behind the supply going down is the heavy rains. “In some cases, the farmers have even incurred losses. Due to delayed transportation, the vegetables go stale. If this continues, the price might increase for all the vegetables in the coming days,” Ramdas Palve, another vegetable trader from the APMC market, said.

Till July 8, there used to be around 700 trucks and tempos carrying vegetables. Now, around 500 vehicles are coming. “Due to heavy rains, the buyers are unable to reach the market. Hence, along with the supply, even the demand has decreased,” Palve added.

“During monsoons, the leafy vegetables have more dirt and need more cleaning than usual. Along with that, since the rates have now increased, we would rather not purchase them till the prices reduce,” Aisha Khan, a resident of Nerul, said.