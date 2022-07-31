Priyanka Chaturvedi's ‘Saamana’ tweet after Sanjay Raut shifted to ED office

Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Sunday slammed the Centre and the ruling BJP government in Maharashtra soon after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) shifted party MP Sanjay Raut to its office in a money laundering case linked to the alleged irregularities in the re-development of a Mumbai 'chawl' and related transactions involving his wife and 'associates'.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Alleging that it was an attempt to “silence one of the most vocal opponents of the central and state BJP and their wrongdoings”, Chaturvedi tweeted, “It is a shameful attempt to use central agencies to harass the opposition leaders. Condemn this harassment and we will all fight this out unitedly.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Later, in another tweet, the Sena MP said in Hindi, “Will not bow down, will not be afraid, will face (Saamna) boldly. Jai Maharashtra!” Saamna is a mouthpiece of the Shiv Sena and Raut is its editor.

Raut claimed that he was not involved in any scam and that the ED's action against him was based on false evidence. He said will die, but will neither surrender nor quit the Shiv Sena.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Rajya Sabha member said this in tweets, which he posted soon after the central agency started conducting a search at his residence in suburban Bhandup in the morning in connection with a money laundering case.

Raut had skipped two summonses issued to him by the ED for questioning in the money laundering case.

He had appeared before the central agency on July 1 to record his statement. "False action, false evidence. I will die, but will not surrender. I will never leave Shiv Sena. I swear by Balasaheb Thackeray that I am not involved in any scam. He taught us to fight and I will continue to fight for Shiv Sena," Raut said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON