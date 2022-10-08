Priyanka Chaturvedi's 'sanskar' swipe at BJP leader after Modi-Shah remarks

Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Saturday took a swipe at Maharashtra BJP leader Chandrakant Patil for reportedly saying that abusing parents was fine but, he added, no abusive word against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah would be tolerated.

Chaturvedi - in a tweet in Hindi - said it was a "new example of sycophancy!". "Maharashtra minister and former president of Maharashtra BJP says that if his parents are abused, he is not averse to that, but if someone says anything against Modi-Shah, then it is not acceptable," the Sena leader wrote.

"Well, your sanskar,' she added sarcastically.

NCP MLA Rohit Pawar also lashed out at Patil for his comments. He tweeted in Marathi: "Dada, our leaders are respected by all. But care should be taken that singing the praises of our leaders does not defame the culture of entire Maharashtra including Kolhapur. Abusing parents is not acceptable." He also attached a video of Patil from the event where he had reportedly made the comments.

Patil, who holds the education portfolio in the Maharashtra cabinet, had earlier sparked a row for his "go home and cook" remark for NCP MP Supriya Sule.

During a BJP protest over the OBC reservation, Patil had in May said, “Why are you (Sule) even in politics, just go home and cook. Go to Delhi or to a cemetery, but get us the OBC quota. Despite being a Lok Sabha member, how come you don't know how to get an appointment with the chief minister." He later issued an apology after getting notice from the state women's panel.

After Patil's apology, Sule had urged the matter to be put to rest. "I had refrained from commenting on his remark from day one. But by apologising, he has shown his large-heartedness. I request everyone now to put the matter to rest."

