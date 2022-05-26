Row erupts as state BJP president tells Supriya Sule to ‘go home and cook’
Mumbai: Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Chandrakant Patil has sparked controversy after for making remarks against Supriya Sule, MP and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader. Patil asked Sharad Pawar’s daughter to “go home and cook” instead of being in politics, drawing sharp reactions from NCP, Congress and Shiv Sena who dubbed him a “misogynist”.
Demanding an apology, NCP cadres on Thursday protested against Patil and BJP.
Patil commented in response to Sule’s statement, wherein she said that Madhya Pradesh got the OBC reservation soon after chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan went to Delhi.
“Why are you (Sule) even in politics? Go home and cook. You’re an MP, but you still don’t know how to get an appointment with the chief minister, or how to take a delegation. It’s time for you to go home… Go to Delhi or wherever, but give (OBC) reservation,” Patil said at a protest rally in Mumbai seeking reservation for the OBC.
Sule’s husband also slammed Patil for the remarks.
Patil on Thursday claimed that he did not insult Sule and that NCP leaders are trying to blow things out of proportion.
“How does it become a misogynist remark? If you keep aside the cooking part (of the statement), I only said if you don’t understand the triple test (as mandated by SC for OBC reservation) and are unable to provide the OBC reservation then go home. Sadanand Ji, it is not my nature to insult your wife or anyone,” Patil told reporters.
“I have not insulted her. We greet each other with a lot of respect whenever we meet,” he added.
Sule, while addressing a state-level convention of the OBC cell of NCP, on Wednesday, said, “Recently MP chief minister went to Delhi and what did MP do in the next two days, they got justice and still we are facing injustice. I will ask this question to the central government for sure.”
Her cousin and deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar also reacted saying no one has the right to say something like this to anyone.
“Our constitution provides fundamental rights to all. No one has the right to tell anyone to stay at home. Is it ok if I also tell Chandrakant Patil to go to Kolhapur and stay at home? I can’t say this similarly, he also doesn’t have the right to say something like this to my sister. It is the right of the people, they only can decide whom to elect and whom to send home,” Ajit Pawar said in his response.
Sule’s husband, who usually stays away from politics, condemned the statement saying, “This is the Maharashtra BJP President speaking about Supriya (Sule). I have always maintained that they (BJP) are misogynistic and demean women whenever they can.”
“I am proud of my wife who is a homemaker, mother and a successful politician, one amongst many other hardworking and talented women in India….this is an insult to all women,” Sadanand Sule said in a series of tweets.
Backing the NCP MP, Congress leader and state women and child development minister Yashomati Thakur said that time has come for sister-in-law to attend Cannes Film Festival and for male family members to cook food at home.
Thakur was referring to Amruta Fadnavis, wife of opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis, who is attending the Cannes Film Festival.
“Chandrakant Dada, this is the time when Vahini (sister-in-law) is going to Cannes and brothers and others will have to cook at home. Time has changed, don’t underestimate women. You won’t know when women will shut down your shop,” Thakur said.
Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi also hit out at the BJP leader. “Misogynistic, distasteful & shameful thought process of BJP in full display yet again, @supriya_sule ji has been a strong woman’s voice in the state & parliament, has won accolades too, shame he reduces opposing her to this. Chandrakant ji owes an apology to the women of this country,” she tweeted on Thursday.
-
Man held for duping people by promising high returns on cryptocurrency investment
Mumbai: The Charkop Police on Wednesday arrested a man for allegedly duping multiple people to the tune of ₹1.50 crore by luring them with high returns on a weekly basis if they invest in cryptocurrency. In October 2021, Aatish Patil (24), a gym trainer by profession met Jagdish Laadi through one Arpita Dey, whom he used to train at her Charkop residence, where he was shown several presentations by Laadi and he promised a 25% return on his investment within a week.
-
No pre-arrest bail to man who manufactured BP monitors without a license
Mumbai: The Mumbai sessions court has rejected the pre-arrest bail application of a 40-year-old Navi Mumbai resident booked for allegedly making and distributing blood pressure monitors during the Covid-19 pandemic without a license. As per the case registered with Gowandi police, on January 1, complainant a drug inspector, Shubhangi Bhujbal, received a letter from Drugs Controller General India (DCGI) stating that M/s Conceptreneur Ventures Pvt Ltd was manufacturing BP Monitor without a license.
-
Dry grass catches fire near railway track in Maharashtra’s Dahanu
The dry grass alongside the tracks between Dahanu and Gholvad railway stations caught fire on Thursday night in the Down section,officials said. The raging fire was reported at around 20.07 hrs, said tSatyakumar GVL, divisional regional manager, Mumbai division A tender from the Adani Thermal Power Station, Dahanu reached the spot but PWI had already controlled the fire, said Satyakumar and the fire was under control by 20.44 hrs. Train services were not hit, said the official.
-
U.P. budget: ‘Old wine in a new bottle, cobweb of data’
Farmer and opposition leaders have described the UP government's budget as “gimmickry of data” and have said it had nothing new for the benefit and welfare of farmers. Western UP is a sugarcane belt and the state government claimed in the budget that the payment of ₹1.72 lakh crore disbursed to farmers as their sugarcane dues till May 16, is ₹77,530 crore more than the five years accumulated payment of ₹95,215 crore.
-
Uttar Pradesh budget: State’s indebtedness nearly triples in 10 years
Uttar Pradesh's indebtedness has nearly tripled in the past 10 years. It has gone up from ₹ 2,25,123.59 crore at the end of 2012-2013 and is poised to reach ₹6,66,153.39 crore on March 31, 2023, according to the state government's analysis given in the Uttar Pradesh budget for 2022-23. Speaking to Hindustan Times, Minister for finance Suresh Khanna, however, said debt did not reflect badly on the economy.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics