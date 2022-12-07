Project Mumbai, Amar Chitra Katha launches comic book to encourage volunteerism in kids

Mumbai: Project Mumbai – a not-for-profit organisation working on the social transformation of the city through volunteerism – released a comic book recently which is designed to encourage volunteerism amongst kids.

The comic book, called ‘Mumbai gives’ was launched by Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Children’s Day.

As a part of their aim to make Mumbai the Kindness Capital of India, Project Mumbai will be distributing the comic book to school kids and also keep it in libraries set up in Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) public gardens.

Shishir Joshi, CEO and co-founder of Project Mumbai said, “In all our projects, the youngsters were the most active, that is why for the first time with Amar Chitra Katha we brought out a comic book.”

The idea is people of Mumbai giving something back to the city, he said, adding, “It’s a five-story comic book and each of the characters is named after our teenage volunteers who have worked on various projects in real-life as a respect to the volunteers.”

The book is now being translated into Hindi and Marathi so that more kids can read it.

The five stories in the comic book encourage or touch upon five different topics. The ‘Smiling School’ story talks about awareness of mental health and a helpline launched by Project Mumbai, where kids facing mental health issues can reach out to them. The ‘Har Ghar Hai Donor’ topic brings awareness amongst kids on organ donation. The ‘Jallosh’ chapter talks about a program by Project Mumbai to clean up and maintain beaches and water bodies in the city.

The ‘Recyclothon’ chapter mentions how volunteers can come together to collect plastic waste and recycle it to make benches. The comic book also talks about children inspiring adults on organ donation and covid warriors.

The script of the comic book is written by Tushar Abhichandani and Devika Soni. Art by Rajib Das and Colours and Design by Akshay Khadilkar.