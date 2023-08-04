4,000 villagers march from Panvel to Mantralaya against NAINA policy

PANVEL: The project-affected villagers of Navi Mumbai Airport Influence Notified Area (NAINA) started a ‘padayatra’ (foot march) on Thursday from Panvel to Mantralaya, further intensifying their agitation against City and Industrial Development Corporation’s (CIDCO) land pooling from locals.

Carrying black flags and placards, the protestors denounced CIDCO’s land pooling policy. (Bachchan Kumar/ HT PHOTO)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The villagers of Panvel taluka are opposed to CIDCO’s scheme of land pooling by villagers wherein CIDCO gets to keep 60% of the land for infrastructure development, and the project affected people (PAP) get the remaining 40% with 2.5 FSI. CIDCO does not have to pay any monetary compensation to the villagers.

The protest led by NAINA Prakalp Badhit Shetkari Utkarsh Samiti with around 4,000 protestors was supported by Peasants and Workers Party (PWP), Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), and other supporting organisations.

The protestors started the foot march from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Smarak after paying respects to the Maratha King and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Bhavan and headed towards Azad Maidan.

The protestors carried black flags and placards denouncing NAINA and sang bhajans on the way. The protestors plan to reach Mantralaya on Friday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“We have deployed 550 police officers and personnel from both zones in the city. We are ensuring that the traffic on the highway is not affected and the morcha passes from the city peacefully,” said Pankaj Dahane, deputy commissioner of police (zone II). “We provided an ambulance for the march and have appealed to all to cooperate.”

Earlier, Samiti had held several protest meetings, like ‘Gaon bandh’ chain protest in 23 affected villages and a bike rally from Panvel to CIDCO Bhavan in CBD Belapur to demand the cancellation of NAINA scheme.

As a special planning authority (SPA) appointed by the state government, CIDCO is implementing a sanctioned Interim Development Plan for 23 villages of NAINA with 11 Town Planning Schemes (TPS).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The land has been ours for 5-6 generations. What will we do once it is gone? The compensation being given is not right. The government is not listening to us,” said Pritam Mhatre, former opposition leader in Panvel Municipal Corporation, during the morcha.

“Our protest will continue till we get justice. The PWP and MVA are standing with the farmers, and this protest is the final warning to the government. We will ensure that NAINA will be withdrawn,” said Mhatre.

He added, “The government should not play with the sentiments of the farmers. This country is because of them.”

Supporting the villagers’ protest, Baban Patil, leader, Shiv Sena Raigad, mentioned that their agitations have been peaceful so far. However, if the government does not respond positively, then it should not forget that there have been previous agitations against SEZ which had turned violent.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Critising CIDCO’s schemes and saying that they cannot be trusted, Dashrath Patil, a villager, said, “CIDCO is not just taking 60% of our land but also levying betterment charges on the land being given to us. This is our land, and they want to snatch it from us, without offering any compensation. We will not allow it.”

Balaram Patil, former MLC and PWP leader, said the farmers have been protesting for a decade with little response from the authorities. Today’s protest is a strong message that the government needs to act now.

“Nobody is against the development of the region. We certainly welcome it. However, it cannot be at the cost of the locals. CIDCO cannot take away our land without paying for it. NAINA in its present form should go,” said Patil.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

CIDCO did not comment on the protest.

CIDCO’s NAINA plan

The Government of Maharashtra, with the purpose of the planned development of the surrounding area of Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA), appointed CIDCO as Special Planning Authority (SPA) vide the notification dated 10/01/2013 for NAINA project comprising 256 villages of Raigad District and 14 villages of Thane District encompassing about 560 sq km.

Later, with the appointment of MSRDC as SPA for a few villages vide the government notifications, the scope of the NAINA Project has been now limited to 224 villages encompassing 474 sq km. CIDCO, with the advice of GoM, has decided to implement the project through Town Planning Schemes (TPS).

CIDCO has proposed the development of NAINA on 372 sq. km. of land from 174 villages in Thane and Raigad districts. The project is based on the principle of land consolidation.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The development of 23 of these villages mentioned in the layout of the approved Interim Development Plan will be done through 11 Town Development Plans (TDP).

Land owners, coming under town development plans will get 40% of the developed plot from their original land at 2.5 FSI. CIDCO will develop roads, playgrounds, schools, gardens, growth centres, etc. facilities over the remaining 60% of the land. Land owners will get 40% of their land, even if the land is affected by any reservation.

This development aims to develop a sustainable city with residential, commercial, educational, and all other basic civic facilities.

CIDCO is developing dedicated sectors like Medi City, Sports city, Edu city, Research and Development zone, Eco-tourism, Entertainment, etc to attract international investments in the city.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

To help the future development of the NAINA area, guidelines from the UDCPR are being adopted to facilitate the ease of doing business in the area.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON