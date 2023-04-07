After dharna by Golibar women, Siddique assures Bandra East residents of water supply from Friday

Mumbai: On Thursday afternoon, nearly 100 women from Santacruz East’s Golibar area staged a dharna outside the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) H/East Ward office to protest against irregular water supply in their area over the past two to three months. According to a resident, the issue has been exacerbated over the past week after the BMC announced a month-long 15% water cut for the city.

Farhan Khan, a Golibar resident and volunteer with the civil society group Mumbai North Central District Forum, said, “There’s no guarantee as to when water will come, or when it won’t. It’s all left to chance. And even when water does come, there’s hardly enough pressure in the taps, and people aren’t able to collect enough water to meet their daily needs.”

Local MLA Zeeshan Siddique, who met with the protesting women, subsequently held a meeting with officials from the hydraulic department and Swapnaja Kshirsagar, assistant municipal commissioner, H-East ward.

Speaking to HT over the phone, Siddique said, “The issues faced by the residents are serious. We have been getting complaints for some days. Suburban areas have been affected due to the damage of the Bhandup pipeline, but I have been assured that the situation in Golibar and other parts of Bandra East will improve by tomorrow. I will be visiting these areas between 4am and 8am on Friday.”

From 6:30am to 8:30am, Siddique said, areas including Bharat Nagar, Dyaneshwar Nagar and Maharashtra Nagar in Bandra East will get water. From 5:04am to 8:30am, water will be supplied to Naupada, Behram Nagar, Teen Bangla, Kherwadi, Kher Nagar, Bapuji Stall Road, Pipeline Road, Maratha Colony, Patel Nagar and other nearby areas. From 6am to 8am, water will be supplied to Shastri Colony and Siddharth Colony. Golibar area will get water from 4am to 6am, Siddique clarified.