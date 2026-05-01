Pune-Mumbai Expressway section inauguration, long weekend rush trigger gridlock

Thousands of travellers were stuck for over two hours, as a gridlock brought traffic to a near standstill on the Pune-Mumbai Expressway on Friday morning amid a long weekend rush,and the inauguration of an alternative to a 19.8 km-long expressway section.

Authorities struggled to manage the surge. (HT PHOTO/Representative)

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A significant surge in vehicles travelling from Mumbai to popular tourist destinations, such as Mahabaleshwar and other hill stations, caused unusually heavy traffic in the early hours. Member of Parliament Supriya Sule was among those caught in the gridlock.

Authorities struggled to manage the surge even as travellers questioned the planning of the event to inaugurate the “Missing Link” on the expressway on a peak travel day. The inauguration of the link, aimed at reducing travel time, coincided with Maharashtra Day. The link comprises bridges and tunnels and offers an alternative to the 19.8 km-long section of curves and steep inclines prone to accidents and traffic jams.

“I have been stuck in traffic for over two hours; better coordination was clearly needed on such an important day,” said Sule.

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{{^usCountry}} The volume of vehicles compounded delays caused by traffic diversions and security arrangements at the inauguration site. Long queues of vehicles were reported across multiple stretches, leaving motorists frustrated and stranded without clear updates. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The volume of vehicles compounded delays caused by traffic diversions and security arrangements at the inauguration site. Long queues of vehicles were reported across multiple stretches, leaving motorists frustrated and stranded without clear updates. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “We planned a holiday trip to Mahabaleshwar, but have barely moved for hours; it has completely disrupted our plans,” said Sagar Abnawe, a traveller. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “We planned a holiday trip to Mahabaleshwar, but have barely moved for hours; it has completely disrupted our plans,” said Sagar Abnawe, a traveller. {{/usCountry}}

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