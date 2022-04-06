Rahul Gandhi expected to visit Mumbai to meet Congress legislators

Taking a serious cognisance of the growing discontent in the party’s rank and file in Maharashtra, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is expected to visit Mumbai in about a fortnight to meet party ministers and legislators. This follows a meeting between a group of Congress legislators and party president Sonia Gandhi in New Delhi on Tuesday, where they are said to have expressed their disgruntlement at the state leadership and ministers.

“Rahul ji may visit Mumbai in around a fortnight to meet Congress MLAs and discuss issues related to the party,” said a senior Congress MLA who attended the meeting with the party president. Rahul is also expected to meet party functionaries.

This was confirmed by another MLA, who said this assurance had been given by K.C. Venugopal, Rajya Sabha MP and All India Congress Committee general secretary (organisation). This MLA added that Rahul had been touring other states and had visited Karnataka earlier this month.

Congress has seen its stock steadily plummet in Maharashtra, where it once held an undisputed sway. Today, it is the junior-most partner in the ruling Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi, but its internal differences have come to a head. This led to the Congress legislators seeking a meeting with Sonia to voice their grievances.

Legislators present at this meeting said they had complained about how Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party legislators were stealing a march over them when it came to allocation of funds. They protested that unlike the leaders of these two parties, the Congress ministers did not press the case for their party legislators.

Reportedly, complaints were made about ministers not acting on requests and complaints by MLAs and demands for development works in their constituencies and some even sought that the Congress shuffle its pack in the state. The legislators also sought that the membership drive be expanded to grow its base in Maharashtra.

Atul Londhe, general secretary and spokesperson of Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee, confirmed that Rahul would likely visit the state to confabulate with party legislators, but added that they were yet to be formally informed about this.

