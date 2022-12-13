Raigad administration sounds alert for cyclone Mandous

Navi Mumbai The Raigad administration has warned farmers and fishermen about likely rainfall in the coastal region due to the impact of Mandous cyclone. The administration has asked the fishing community not venture into the deep sea and farmers to take measures to protect their standing crops from unseasonal rains.

“According to the Indian Meteorological Department’s weather forecast, Cyclone Mandous is centered in northwesterly direction with a speed of 10 kmph from December 9 onwards and is likely to cross the Arabian sea coast in Maharashtra as well and hence a warning has been issued,” an officer from Raigad Administration said, adding, “The Meteorological Department has predicted moderate to light rain with thunder in Raigad district and other districts of Maharashtra during the next two days. Accordingly, all administrative systems and citizens of Raigad district have been alerted.”

According to IMD, a low pressure area has formed over eastcentral and adjoining southeast Arabian Sea off north Kerala and Karnataka coasts and it is projected to move away from the coastal areas from December 15.

Raigad collector Mahendra Kalyankar said, “As the sea is likely to get rough, fishermen should not go into deep sea. There is also a possibility of damage to crops due to unseasonal rains, if the crops are ready for threshing and harvesting, then those crops should be kept in a safe place. Fruits, vegetables, farm crops should be kept in a safe place. Farm animals should also be tied in a safe shelter. Water logging in low lying areas is also a possibility. Thunderstorm with moderate to light rain is likely to occur and citizens should not stay in open areas, stand near electric poles or trees. The district administration has made an appeal to the citizens to cooperate with the administration.”

The unseasonal rainfall due to the impact of the cyclone is likely to hit the mango crop in the coastal Konkan region and grape cultivation in western Maharashtra districts Ahmednagar, Sangli, Osmanabad, Solapur, and Satara districts.

In case of emergency, the administration has appealed to contact the nearest tehsil office and police station. The control room number of collector office (02141-222097/222118 and 8275152363) and the toll free number 112 has been publicized among the citizens.