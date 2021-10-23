Railway Crime Branch arrest man for murder registered with Vashi GRP

The Railway Crime Branch has busted the murder registered with Vashi Government Railway Police (GRP) by identifying a body found a week ago near the tracks. The accused has been arrested.

A body, identified to be that of Anil Suresh Thakur Singh (19), was found on September 12 under the Palm Beach flyover between Vashi and Sanpada railway stations. Preliminary investigation had revealed that the deceased was killed by thrashing a stone on his head.

After that, Vashi Railway Police had registered a case of murder against the unidentified accused and started efforts to identify the deceased. The police then started searching for the missing persons in all the police stations in Navi Mumbai, Mumbai, Thane and Raigad.

In the process, they learned about Singh, who had gone missing from Digha in Airoli. After the identification of the deceased, Vashi GRP and Railway Crime Branch started the investigations.

While examining the CCTV footage of the railway station on the Harbour and Trans Harbour Railway, the police found footage of a man along with the deceased, walking towards Sanpada from Vashi Railway Station the day before the murder.

According to the Railway Police, the man was identified as Shubham Ramashankar Shukla alias Pikachu, a friend of the deceased Singh.

“After the identification of the man seen in the footage, he was nabbed and during the interrogation, he confessed to the crime and was then arrested,” Vashi GRP senior police inspector, Vishnu Kesarkar said.

Police said that the deceased had killed a man around two years ago when he was a minor and had started bullying people in Digha area. Meanwhile, Shukla, who, too was a bully of the area, was arrested in a theft case and when he was released from the jail, he learnt that Singh was now known as the ‘bhai’ of the area. This irked him. So as to not lose his status as the ‘bhai’ of the area, Shukla decided to kill Singh. Shukla had brought to the spot after getting him drunk and then killing him.

