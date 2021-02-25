Railway security forces save man’s life, lauded by minister Piyush Goyal

Railway minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday lauded the efforts of railway security officers who saved the life of a man who was attempting to commit suicide on the railway track at Virar station located in Mumbai. Goyal added that the man was attempting suicide as he was distressed by the death of his mother but was rescued from the track by the railway security forces.

“Distressed by the death of his mother, a suicide attempt was made on the railway track at Virar station but because of the alertness of the railway security forces, he was rescued from the track in time to save an invaluable life,” Goyal tweeted in Hindi along with the video of the moment the man was saved by the railway security forces.

The number of deaths on Mumbai’s train tracks between January and July 2020 was considerably lower than in the corresponding period last year, owing to the lockdown. The proportion of these deaths that were registered as suicides rose considerably, data from western railways and central railways revealed. Data showed that one in 10 deaths on railway tracks from January to July 2020 was a suicide as 436 track deaths were reported of which 43 of them were registered as suicides. In the same period in 2019, 828 deaths on tracks were reported of which 32 were registered as suicide.

In September 2020, union social justice and empowerment ministry launched India’s first 24/7 suicide helpline KIRAN. The helpline number is 1800-599-0019. India reported about 381 suicides daily in 2019, marking a nearly 3.4% increase as compared to 2018, a report by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) stated. Of this, Maharashtra recorded the highest number of deaths by suicides.