Rain lashes Mumbai; 1 injured in tree fall at Andheri

The city received between moderate and heavy rainfall on Tuesday night and through Wednesday, leading to waterlogging in several parts of south and central Mumbai on Wednesday. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) stated that traffic was not affected due to waterlogging. Meanwhile, a 30-year-old person sustained minor injuries on Mahakali Caves Road in Andheri due to tree collapse at 12.48pm on Wednesday. The person was rushed to Cooper hospital and was discharged after treatment.

In the 10 hours ending at 6pm on Wednesday, most areas in the island city recorded high rainfall compared with the suburbs. As per BMC’s automatic weather stations, Grant Road recorded 63mm of rain, Malabar Hill 87mm, Byculla 76mm, Worli 64.26mm, Matunga 68mm, Bandra 66mm, Chembur 64mm, Nariman Point 70mm; in the western suburbs, Malad recorded 42mm rain, Dahisar 47mm, Andheri 60mm, Vile Parle 56mm; and in the eastern suburbs Ghatkopar recorded 52mm rain, and Bhandup 62mm.

In a statement on Wednesday, BMC said its recently completed stormwater drains project, in collaboration with Central Railways, at Sandhurst Road Railway station ensured that the chronic waterlogging spot did not flood this monsoon.

“A 415-metre-long and 1,800-mm-diameter rainwater aqueduct was laid under the railway track by Central Railway. An additional box drain has been laid beyond the railway boundary to connect this rainwater canal to BMC’s main stormwater drain. The work was done over the past four months since March 2021 in collaboration with the railways. The task was extremely challenging due to Tata’s high-voltage power lines and large water pipes located at the site of the box drain. Micro-tunnelling method was used to ensure railway traffic was not disrupted,” the statement said.

Between 8am and 6pm on Wednesday, BMC received five complaints of house collapse, of which one was in the eastern suburbs and four in the western suburbs. BMC also received 15 complaints of tree collapses, of which four were in the island city, five in the eastern suburbs and six in the western suburbs. The civic disaster management department received six complaints of short circuit across the city. No other mishap was reported.