Rainfall likely in Maharashtra for next 3 days; death toll rises to 192

"Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls very likely over Konkan and Goa, ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra during the next 3 days and increase to isolated heavy to very heavy falls over the region from 29th July," the IMD forecast read.
PUBLISHED ON JUL 27, 2021 09:06 AM IST
NDRF team distribute food to the people affected by floods caused by the waters discharged from the Koyna dam due to the overflowing of Krishna river in Sangli, India, on Monday, July 26, 2021. (Photo by Uday Deolekar/HT Photo)

Maharashtra, which has been battered by landslides and floods, will continue to see rainfall in some areas for the next three days, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast. "Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls very likely over Konkan and Goa, ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra during the next 3 days and increase to isolated heavy to very heavy falls over the region from 29th July," the IMD forecast read.

The Konkan and western districts in the state have witnessed heavy rainfall since last week, which triggered floods and landslides in several villages. According to official data, 890 villages in nine districts were affected and more than 229,000 people have been evacuated from affected areas.

The death toll in the state pummeled by days of heavy rainfall rose to 192, with at least 100 people still missing. Till Monday, with 71 deaths, Raigad district has reported the maximum fatalities, while 41 people have died in Satara, 21 in Ratnagiri, 12 in Thane, seven in Kolhapur, four in Mumbai and two each in Sindhudurg, Pune, Wardha and Akola, the state government said in a release.

Rescue teams have recovered 53 bodies from the site of the landslide in Taliye village and five people were reported injured till Monday, Raigad district collector Nidhi Chaudhari said. The 31 people still missing will be declared dead following due process, she said.

The village, in Mahad taluka of Raigad district, was flattened out after a portion of a hillock collapsed after heavy rainfall burying several houses last Thursday.

The operations to search for the 31 missing people have been officially called off, Chaudhari said, respecting the sentiments of the survivors and relatives of the missing people.

Inter-state travel has been restored in some areas as the Mumbai-Bengaluru national highway reopened for vehicular traffic near Kolhapur in Maharashtra on Monday after remaining shut for the last four days due to water-logging caused by heavy rains and floods in adjoining areas, officials said.

