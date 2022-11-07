Raj, Fadnavis and Shinde meet again, this time for Damle

Mumbai Call it a stray coincidence or a well thought political ploy. Deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and MNS chief Raj Thackeray shared the stage again while felicitating theatre personality Prashant Damle. Chief minister Eknath Shinde also attended the function in the first half.

The first meeting between Fadnavis and Thackeray took place soon after MNS chief wrote a letter to Fadnavis on how he accepted the party directive and became a deputy chief minister. Fadnavis visited his house after winning the trust vote. Both the CM and deputy CM visited Thackeray’s Shivaji Park residence for Ganesh festival. Raj responded by visiting Varsha, the official residence of chief minister, for Ganesh puja.

A few days later, Raj again met Shinde for a public health-related proposal at Varsha bungalow.

In Diwali, Shinde and Fadnavis attended Deepotsav function organised by MNS at Shivaji Park and also visited his house. Last week, CM and Raj were together for the launch of a film ‘Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat.’

BJP and the Shinde faction are planning to forge an alliance with Raj Thackeray’s MNS for the coming civic polls. The BJP is hell-bent on winning power in the Mumbai civic body which Uddhav Thackeray-led Sena has been winning for over 25 years. The frequent public meetings of the three leaders are also seen as an effort to prepare ground for an alliance.

Damle, a Marathi stage personality, began his career as a typist with the Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport Undertaking. Later, he resigned and took to theatre. He has acted in12,500 plays in his lifetime and was felicitated at the Shanmukhananda Hall in Sion. While felicitating Damle, Shinde said that many artistes had told him of their needs and expectations from the state government and he would also appoint a nodal officer for this.

Damle pointed out that many auditoriums in the state were in a bad shape and the CM replied that they would be repaired at earliest. Shinde said that a lot of shootings were taking place in Thane a film city would be created between Mumbai and Thane.

Deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis congratulated Damle for his 12500 shows and said that Damle must invite him for the 25000th show too.

Speaking at the function, Raj Thackeray said, “This is the second or third time that me, Eknath Shinde and Fadnavis are coming together, but I came here for Damle. He was in BEST and he got saved as he shifted to theatre and drama.”