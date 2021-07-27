Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Raj Kundra sent to judicial custody for 14 days in porn case

Raj Kundra was arrested by the Mumbai Police on July 19 along with 10 others on charges related to the alleged production of pornographic films.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUL 27, 2021 01:15 PM IST
Raj Kundra was arrested last week on charges related to the alleged production of pornographic films. (HT File Photo)

A local court in Mumbai on Tuesday sent Raj Kundra, actor Shilpa Shetty's husband, and his IT head Ryan Thorpe to judicial custody for 14 days in the pornography racket case, news agency ANI reported. Raj Kundra was arrested by the Mumbai Police on July 19 along with 10 others on charges related to the alleged production of pornographic films.

A metropolitan magistrate court sent the 45-year-old businessman sent police custody last week till Tuesday in connection with the alleged pornography racket. Kundra’s police custody, which got over July 23, was extended by the court till July 27.

Raj Kundra, called the key conspirator by the Mumbai Police, has been charged with cheating and for obscene and indecent advertisements and displays under the Indian Penal Code (IPC), The police have also used sections of the IT Act and Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act against Kundra.

Also read | Shilpa broke down, argued with Raj during raid at home in porn case: report

ANI reported citing officials that Kundra was anticipating his arrest after the property cell of the Mumbai Police's crime branch arrested nine people in the connection with the pornography racket case in March. Kundra had a 'Plan B' ready to escape the investigation into the case, the officials also said.

Also read | Raj Kundra may now face charges of money laundering, foreign exchange violation

"Kundra had changed his phone in March so that no data can be recovered. When crime branch officials asked him about his old phone, he told them he threw it away. Police believe that the old phone contains many important pieces of evidence and is looking for it," ANI quoted an official as saying.

The Bombay High Court will also hear Raj Kundra's plea challenging his police custody and seeking bail. Kundra's petition in the Bombay High Court will come up for hearing after it is numbered and its circulation is granted.

