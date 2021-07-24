Shilpa Shetty says Raj Kundra innocent, wasn't involved in producing porn

Shilpa Shetty has claimed she has nothing to do with HotShots and was not aware of the exact content on the mobile application of her husband Raj Kundra, who has been arrested in connection with a pornography case earlier this week, news agency ANI reported on Saturday.

The Bollywood actor was questioned by the Mumbai Police’s crime branch on Friday in connection with the alleged porn racket involving her husband Raj Kundra.

ANI reported citing people familiar with the matter that Shilpa Shetty has said her husband is innocent and that erotica is different from pornography. Her husband Raj Kundra wasn't involved in producing porn content, she has said.

Shilpa Shetty said that Pradeep Bakshi, the London-based wanted accused and Raj Kundra's brother-in-law, whwas involved with the app and its functioning, the officials told ANI.

A local court on Friday extended the police custody of Raj Kundra and Ryan Thorpe till Tuesday. Raj Kundra has now moved the Bombay High Court challenging his arrest in the case and said in his plea that material which the police claim to be pornographic do not “depict direct explicit sexual acts and sexual intercourse but shows material in the form of short movies which are lascivious or appeal to the prurient interest of persons at best”.

Raj Kundra and 10 other people have been arrested by the Mumbai Police earlier this week for their alleged involvement in the creation of porn films and publishing them through apps. Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale said Kundra "appears to be the key conspirator" in the case. The case was registered with the Mumbai Police's crime branch Mumbai in February.

The investigation into the purported pornography racket has revealed Raj Kundra and his associates bought more than 100 porn videos over the past one-and-a-half years and uploaded them on their app, Hotshots. The app, the probe revealed, has around 2 million subscribers.

The police have also found that data has been deleted from the server and other electronic equipment seized by them from Kundra’s Viaan company’s office on Tuesday. Police officers said they are now taking the help of forensic experts to retrieve the deleted data.