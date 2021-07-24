When Raj Kundra shared business ideas, advice on targeting millions of mobile phone users

Businessman Raj Kundra, who is married to actor Shilpa Shetty, shared tips and tricks on how to run a successful business venture in November last year. The video, shared on his Instagram page, has resurfaced online after he was arrested earlier this week in his alleged connection with a porn racket. He has been remanded in police custody till July 27.

In the video, Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra said that ‘there is no formula to get rich quick’. On being asked about a pandemic proof innovation, he said that the idea is to get people to connect with the product through their phones.

“Any kind of technology, anything that leads to people looking at their phone and using their phone. If you can give them that product… I always say, any business venture you are looking at today has to involve the mobile phone,” he said.

“Pandemic-proof means the mobile phone has to be used and it has to be used in such a positive way that your next invention has to say, ‘You know what, I am going to get another 30-40-50 million users that are out there onto my product through my mobile phone and that’s going to help me sell what I do.’ You can work from home,” he added.





Raj has been accused of being involved in the production and streaming of pornographic content through an app called Hotshots, which got banned by the Google Play Store and Apple App Store last year. Police sources told PTI that his WhatsApp chats suggest that there was a backup plan to launch a new application to carry on the illegal business.

Also read: When Himesh Reshammiya said he didn’t struggle as Salman Khan’s family was ‘backing’ him, advised ‘sticking to a camp’

Raj has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Information Technology (IT) Act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act. On Friday, a magistrate court in Mumbai extended his police custody to July 27.