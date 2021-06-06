Rajasthan businessman arrested for raping 24-year-old on pretext of marriage

Mumbai police arrested a 30-year-old businessman from a five star hotel near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport on Saturday evening for allegedly raping a 24-year-old woman on the pretext of marriage.

Juhu police station officers had put out a look out notice for the accused and they learnt that he was going to return to Mumbai via air from his home town in Rajasthan. Police kept a watch and apprehended him as soon as he entered his room in the five star hotel. “The accused was in Mumbai for a business meeting and planned to return to Rajasthan in a few hours as he was aware that he was wanted by the police,” said Shashikant Mane, senior police inspector of Juhu police station.

According to Juhu police, the woman who works in a private firm first met the accused on Instagram and the two began chatting in 2019. After a few months of dating, the accused, who is a mobile spare parts dealer, proposed marriage to the victim and allegedly raped her repeatedly at a rented apartment at Lallubhai Park in Vile Parle. He had also borrowed ₹35 lakhs from her when they were together, police claimed.

On May 29th, when the accused stopped answering the victim’s calls after having ignored her demand to return the money, the woman registered a complaint with Juhu police.

“We have arrested the accused for rape under sections 376, 420, 506, 376 (J) (N) of the Indian Penal Code. He will be produced before the court on Sunday,” said Mane.