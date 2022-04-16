Raju Shetti to become aggressive against MVA government

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Shetti has snapped ties with the three-party ruling coalition of Shiv Sena, NCP, and Congress for not working on the common minimum programme on April 5.
Raju Shetti also decided to hold a state-wide tour to push various demands of the farmers. (Sanket Wankhade/HT PHOTO)
Updated on Apr 16, 2022 12:39 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Mumbai: After snapping ties, Raju Shetti, chief of Swabhimani Shetkari Sangh (SSS), a farmer’s outfit has decided to take on the ruling Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition over issues to the agrarian community. Shetti said that he will approach the Bombay High Court (HC) demanding power supply for agricultural purposes to the farmers during the day. He also decided to hold a state-wide tour to push various demands of the farmers.

“Power is being generated with the help of natural resources such as coal, gas, water, etc. All have equal rights on natural resources but farmers are getting only eight hours of power supply and that too during the night. How come one expects a farmer to be on the farm at night for irrigation after working the entire day. This is inhuman. I have decided to file public interest litigation (PIL) demanding power supply to the farmers during the day,” Shetti told Hindustan Times.

From Saturday onwards, he is also starting the ‘Baliraja Hunkar Yatra’ from Palus in Sangli district, the birthplace of Maharashtra’s first chief minister Yashwantrao Chavan. In the first leg, he will be covering districts of the western Maharashtra region. The yatra will be concluded in three months.

“The objective of the yatra is to raise demands of the farmers such as providing power during the day, withdrawing fresh provisions brought by the MVA government under land acquisition act, which are against farmers’ interest and asking the central government to bring a law for minimum support price (MSP),” he said.

