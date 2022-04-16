Raju Shetti to become aggressive against MVA government
Mumbai: After snapping ties, Raju Shetti, chief of Swabhimani Shetkari Sangh (SSS), a farmer’s outfit has decided to take on the ruling Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition over issues to the agrarian community. Shetti said that he will approach the Bombay High Court (HC) demanding power supply for agricultural purposes to the farmers during the day. He also decided to hold a state-wide tour to push various demands of the farmers.
Shetti has snapped ties with the three-party ruling coalition of Shiv Sena, NCP, and Congress for not working on the common minimum programme on April 5.
“Power is being generated with the help of natural resources such as coal, gas, water, etc. All have equal rights on natural resources but farmers are getting only eight hours of power supply and that too during the night. How come one expects a farmer to be on the farm at night for irrigation after working the entire day. This is inhuman. I have decided to file public interest litigation (PIL) demanding power supply to the farmers during the day,” Shetti told Hindustan Times.
From Saturday onwards, he is also starting the ‘Baliraja Hunkar Yatra’ from Palus in Sangli district, the birthplace of Maharashtra’s first chief minister Yashwantrao Chavan. In the first leg, he will be covering districts of the western Maharashtra region. The yatra will be concluded in three months.
“The objective of the yatra is to raise demands of the farmers such as providing power during the day, withdrawing fresh provisions brought by the MVA government under land acquisition act, which are against farmers’ interest and asking the central government to bring a law for minimum support price (MSP),” he said.
House of Muslim man accused of kidnapping Hindu woman set afire in Agra
Members of a few right-wing groups on Friday set ablaze the house of a Muslim man, who was accused of kidnapping a Hindu woman, in Agra's Runakata area, police said. According to the police, the incident is linked to the alleged abduction of a 22-year-old woman, who went missing on April 11. Her family members subsequently lodged a missing person's report at Agra's Sikandra police station, an official familiar with the matter said.
Chandigarh | Charging twice for same ticket costs Northern Railways dear
The district consumer disputes redressal commission has penalised Northern Railways for charging a Chandigarh resident twice for the same ticket . Birendera Kumar Paswan from Kajheri village, Sector 52, Chandigarh, moved commission with a complaint against divisional railway manager, divisional office, Northern Railway, Ambala Cantonment and station master, Northern Railway, Industrial Area-1, Daria, Chandigarh. Alleging that the aforesaid act amounts to deficiency in service and unfair trade practice, he filed an instant consumer complaint.
Olive Ridleys tagged in Maharashtra travel to coastal waters in Gujarat, Karnataka
Mumbai: Of the four Olive Ridley turtles being monitored by the state forest department through radio tracking devices, two have exited the state's coastal waters in the past week, entering Gujarat and Karnataka, respectively. The two turtles have covered a combined distance of close to 350kms away from their nesting sites. Prathama and Savani were the first to be tagged on January 25, followed by Vanasharee, Laxmi and Rewa in February.
Maharashtra reports 69 new Covid cases with one death
Mumbai: Maharashtra on Friday recorded 69 fresh Covid-19 cases with one death in the city. The positivity rate of the state was 0.28%. Meanwhile, Mumbai reported 44 cases. This took the city's tally to 1,057,745 and toll to 19,562. There are currently 681 active patients across the state of which Mumbai tops with 341 patients, followed by Pune with 187 active patients and Thane with 50. The hospitalisation rate is 0.05%.
Kirit Somaiya: Why was no action taken against Pravin Kalme?
Mumbai: The Bharatiya Janata Party leader Kirit Somaiya on Friday questioned inaction against Pravin Kalme against whom an FIR has been filed by the Slum Rehabilitation Authority for allegedly stealing government documents from the office. The BJP leader alleged that Kalme, who runs an NGO named 'Earth', was an associate of state housing minister Jitendra Awhad.
