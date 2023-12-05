Rakhi Sawant moves HC to quash Sherlyn Chopra’s defamation case against her

Mumbai: Bollywood actress Rakhi Sawant has moved the Bombay high court to quash a defamation case filed by actress Sherlyn Chopra against her before the Amboli police station, for slamming Chopra for her statement against filmmaker Sajid Khan, against whom allegations were made in the ‘Me Too’ campaign a few years ago.

Chopra had filed an FIR in November 2022, alleging Sawant of defaming, sexually harassing and provoking her by publicly labeling her as a ‘characterless person’ and ‘porn star’ before numerous reporters in a press conference, while asserting the innocence of Sajid Khan

Chopra further accused Sawant of threatening her with severe physical harm, such as hanging her upside down and breaking her. She also shared a porn video of hers with the media and allegedly urged reporters to look up other porn videos of her on YouTube and Google.

However, according to Sawant, the FIR is merely an effort by Chopra to garner public attention. Her intentions, according to Sawant, are tainted with bitterness and a desire to inflict harm upon her. This has not only caused personal distress but has also had a devastating impact on her professional life.

According to Sawant, Chopra is a publicity-obsessed personality who habitually targets famous personalities for attention, such as Sajid Khan and Raj Kundra.

Further, she submits that Chopra has never denied her involvement in the porn industry and is therefore not defamatory. Sawant’s lawyer, advocate Ali Kaashif Khan, told HT, “The complete FIR filed is false and bogus; the first informant herself has recorded the video of her alleged nudity, and the same has been uploaded on the internet for public viewing; Rakhi has only disclosed the same.

Therefore, the IT Act is not attractive. Further, even 354A (sexual harassment) of the IPC is not attributed to her because the said section, as per law, cannot be attracted against a woman.”

