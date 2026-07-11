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Ramesh Mhatre, 3 aides get 3-day custody in doctors’ assault case

The accused were arrested on Tuesday night by Vishnu Nagar police for allegedly attacking two doctors and other staff members at Shastri Nagar Hospital

Published on: Jul 11, 2026 09:03 AM IST
By Kaptan Mali
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THANE: A Kalyan court on Friday remanded Shiv Sena councillor Ramesh Mhatre and three of his supporters to police custody till July 13 for allegedly assaulting doctors and healthcare staff at a civic hospital in Dombivli following a dispute over the admission of a pregnant woman.

Ramesh Mhatre, 3 aides get 3-day custody in doctors’ assault case
Ramesh Mhatre, 3 aides get 3-day custody in doctors’ assault case

The accused were arrested on Tuesday night by Vishnu Nagar police for allegedly attacking two doctors and other staff members at Shastri Nagar Hospital. The assault followed a complaint that a nine-month-pregnant woman with pregnancy-related complications was denied admission because there were no beds available in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).

The incident led to widespread outrage from the medical fraternity after a CCTV video of the assault went viral on social media.

KDMC hospital staff suspended OPD services in protest, while doctors’ associations, medical professionals and leaders across political parties condemned the attack and demanded strict action against Mhatre.

Mhatre, 72, was produced before the court from Thane Civil Hospital, where he had been admitted after complaining of hypertension and elevated blood sugar levels following his arrest on Wednesday.

His lawyer, AY Patki, submitted that Mhatre suffers from hypertension, high blood sugar and a prostate-related ailment, and sought directions to ensure proper medical care during police custody. Judicial Magistrate KS Katkade directed police to take him to a doctor whenever he reports any health issues while in custody.

 
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