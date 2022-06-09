Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Rampant encroachment, cutting of trees along Waldhuni River, claims NGO
Rampant encroachment, cutting of trees along Waldhuni River, claims NGO

In the fight against pollution in Waldhuni River by non-profit organisation Vanshakti, the NGO has alleged that there is rampant encroachment and cutting of trees on the banks of the river at Ulhasnagar 3 and the local municipal body is neglecting it; the NGO has now threatened to take the matter to the Supreme Court as there is no action taken against the encroachment
One of the trees along the Waldhuni River was found cut by an NGO, which also alleged rampant encroachment on the river bank. (HT PHOTO)
Updated on Jun 09, 2022 09:48 PM IST
BySajana Nambiar, Ulhasnagar

In the fight against pollution in Waldhuni River by non-profit organisation Vanshakti, the NGO has alleged that there is rampant encroachment on the banks of the river at Ulhasnagar 3 and the local municipal body is neglecting it.

The NGO has now threatened to take the matter to the Supreme Court as there is no action taken against the encroachment, thus shrinking the river. The NGO also alleged that several trees have been cut at the river bank recently.

The Waldhuni River, which is a major source of drinking water for Ulhasnagar and nearby cities, is polluted due to the discharge of untreated chemical effluents, sewage waste and activities like washing of jeans.

“I have recently visited the river bank near Ulhasnagar railway station and found that there is a lot of encroachment by chawls and shops in the area. The civic body has started cleaning the river. This will not help. There is a need to keep a watch on such activities too. There is a foul stench in the area that is due to the pollution. This is a serious matter and if not attended by the authorities, we will approach the court,” said Stalin D, director, Vanshakti.

The fight against the pollution in Waldhuni River started eight years ago by the NGO.

Raja Dayanidhi, Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation chief, said, “As of now, I have not received any communication from the NGO. However, I will ask the nodal officer to check the area and if there are any illegal activities, we will take action.”

