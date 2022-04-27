Ranas used underworld money to create 1992 riots-like situation: Raut

Mumbai A day after Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut alleged that Amravati MP Navneet Kaur Rana received a loan of ₹80 lakh from Yusuf Lakdawala, a known accomplice of Dawood Ibrahim, Raut said that the funds were used to create an atmosphere similar to 1992, when communal riots rocked the city.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Lakdawala, who died at Arthur Road jail in September 2021, was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on money laundering charges.

“Just like the 1992 riots, the attempts to disturb communal harmony in Maharashtra have an underworld connection. The police and government can see that the developments over the last 15 days, including the Hanuman Chalisa row and loudspeakers, were raked to create an atmosphere just like it was before the 1992-93 riots,” Raut said.

The Sena MP, who faced action from the ED, questioned the central investigating agency for not probing the transaction of ₹80 lakh. “If Lakdawala laundered ₹200 crore, then the Rana couple was a sure beneficiary,” he added.

He further said, “If ₹80 lakh was deposited from Lakdawala’s account into Navneet’s, why was it not investigated? My question is to the ED. For ₹20 lakh- ₹25 lakh, you put our ministers behind bars, you attach our properties. Then for Lakdawala, who was in your custody in a ₹200-crore money laundering case, you called all those who had financial dealings with him— so why did the Rana couple escape from this inquiry?”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Targeting the BJP, Raut said that he would write to Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla about her alleged links with the underworld. “I will write to Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla as well and inform him about this. No political party should side with people who want to destabilise the nation and divide the country in the name of religion,” he said.

Taking on former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, Raut asked why the leader of the opposition was quiet on the issue. “Why is Devendra Fadnavis quiet on this? He did not speak after the Mumbai commissioner put out the video dismissing their allegations of ill-treatment. In fact, the BJP should demand an ED inquiry on this,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil said that the competent authority would look into the merits of the allegations. “We are not the authority to ascertain if any allegations are correct or not. Sanjay Raut has levelled allegations, I think the competent authority will look into it,” said Patil.