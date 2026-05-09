MUMBAI: A day after it was determined that a lethal dose of zinc phosphide, a rat poison, had led to the deaths of the Dokadia family from Pydhonie, police recovered a bottle of rat repellent from their home on Friday. However, zinc phosphide is not listed among the ingredients on the bottle, deepening the mystery over how the deadly toxin found its way into the household.

Rat poison bottle found in Dokadia home deepens mystery

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“We have found a bottle of rat poison in the family’s house. However, it does not have the ingredient of zinc phosphide. We will send the bottle for forensic examination, anyway,” said an officer with the JJ Marg police. The presence of rat poison in the Dokadia home itself is not unusual as Mogul building in which they lived was old and had rats on the premises. The question is: who laced the watermelon with zinc phosphide?

The death of the Dokadias – Abdulla Dokadia, 40, his wife Nasreen, 35, and their daughters Ayesha, 16, and Zainab, 13 – had baffled police for ten days, until the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) submitted its report to the police on Thursday.

The report stated that the viscera of all four deceased contained traces of highly toxic zinc phosphide as did a watermelon all four ate a few hours before they began to fall violently ill on April 26.

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{{^usCountry}} Although the cause of death has been determined, key questions remain – where did the rat poison that laced the watermelon come from? Was the family murdered or was it a suicide pact? Is there still a possibility that these were accidental deaths? {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Although the cause of death has been determined, key questions remain – where did the rat poison that laced the watermelon come from? Was the family murdered or was it a suicide pact? Is there still a possibility that these were accidental deaths? {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The night before the Dokadias died, they had eaten dinner with close relatives in their home. Since none of the relatives reported any discomfort after the meal, the focus shifted to the watermelon the Dokadias ate an hour or so after their guests left. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The night before the Dokadias died, they had eaten dinner with close relatives in their home. Since none of the relatives reported any discomfort after the meal, the focus shifted to the watermelon the Dokadias ate an hour or so after their guests left. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The FSL report confirmed that the meal they ate together contained nothing suspicious and it was the watermelon that contained the lethal poison. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The FSL report confirmed that the meal they ate together contained nothing suspicious and it was the watermelon that contained the lethal poison. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Police had registered four accidental death cases when the Dokadias died. Now they are not ruling out murder or a suicide pact. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police had registered four accidental death cases when the Dokadias died. Now they are not ruling out murder or a suicide pact. {{/usCountry}}

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“We have started our investigation afresh. To locate the source of the rat poison, we are checking CCTV footage and speaking with pharmacists to find out who sold the rodenticide and who has purchased it,” said a police officer.

Police are also questioning relatives and friends of the Dokadias who had visited their home, and are also awaiting forensic reports on the mobile phones of the four deceased, to check for deleted content that might provide clues to what happened.

“Our investigation will also focus on whether the deceased were under financial strain, whether there were loans they couldn’t repay, or whether they had enemies. So far, we have not found anything to suggest a suicide pact, although nothing is being ruled out at this stage,” the officer said.

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